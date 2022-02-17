“Anganwadi workers’ honorarium almost doubled during Khattar govt”

Amid ongoing agitation of anganwadi workers for an increase in their wages, the Haryana government Wednesday claimed their honorarium during the tenure of Manohar Lal Khattar as Chief Minister has increased almost double.

A government spokesperson said: “In 2014, anganwadi workers used to get Rs. 7,500 and anganwadi helpers got Rs. 3,500 as monthly honorarium which has almost doubled now. Currently, Haryana government along with the share of Centre is giving honorarium of Rs. 12,661 per month to anganwadi worker, Rs. 11,401 to mini anganwadi worker and Rs. 6,781 to helper. The honorarium being given to anganwadi workers and helpers by the Haryana Government is the highest among the states of north India.”

The spokesperson said that in comparison to Haryana, the anganwadi workers are being given an honorarium of Rs. 12,200 in Tamil Nadu, Rs. 6,500 in Chhattisgarh, Rs. 10,000 in Madhya Pradesh, Rs. 8,250 in West Bengal and Rs. 9,500 in Punjab, which is much less than Haryana.

The spokesperson further said: “Haryana is making the highest monthly contribution of Rs. 9,961 to the anganwadi workers in its share of honorarium, while the central share is Rs. 2,700.” According to the officials, the anganwadi workers are engaged from their neighbourhood under the government’s Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) with a partnership of central and state governments in the ratio of 60:40.

“The government has sympathetically considered the demands of anganwadi workers and helpers from time to time and fulfilled all their demands,” added the spokesperson. For the past three days, the agitator anganwadi workers are camping at Karnal, the home town of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.