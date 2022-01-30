Haryana: Anganwadi workers attempt to gherao Manohar Lal Khattar’s meet

A group of over 150 anganwadi workers were stopped when they attempted to gherao Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s meeting at the

PWD rest house in Gurgaon on Saturday afternoon, with at least eight workers being taken away in a bus by police. Workers alleged that police assaulted and prevented them from marching to the meeting location.

The CM arrived at 10.30 am and chaired a meeting with party officials at the rest house.

Over 40,000 anganwadi workers and helpers across the state have been protesting for 53 days, demanding implementation of an announcement made by PM Narendra Modi in September 2018 to increase the monthly honorarium by Rs 1,500 for anganwadi workers and Rs 750 for helpers. They are also demanding regularisation of services, dearness allowance and retirement benefits.

On Saturday, workers assembled near Vikas Sadan and burned an effigy of the CM as they tried to move towards Civil Lines. They were pushed back as police personnel formed a chain and blocked certain exits near Mini Secretariat. As a few workers started walking, police forced them to return, hauling them into autorickshaws. When a group of over 30 protesters were 100 metres from the rest house, police put at least eight of them into a bus.

Saraswati, state secretary, Haryana anganwadi workers and helpers’ union, said, “The government is apathetic to our demands. Our plan was to burn the CM’s effigy, but when we heard the CM had come here, our committee made a decision to gherao him. Police stopped us from peacefully marching… We just want a delegation of 5-7 of our members to be allowed to meet the CM and hand him a memorandum of demands.”

Protesters alleged that as police pushed them back, one of the workers was assaulted.

Rajinder, ACP City, said, “A few people were put into a bus due to a law-and-order issue. They were let off after a few minutes. No one was detained.”

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, denied that workers were beaten up: “As police was preventing people from proceeding, workers were pushing police personnel. One woman officer was injured.”

CM’s night inspection

Around 9 pm, Khattar conducted a surprise inspection at the office of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram in Sector 39 and sought information of vehicles that clean the city at night and also reviewed the duty roster of officials on night duty.

He then went to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) office in sector 44 for an inspection. At GMDA’s integrated command and control centre, he monitored work being done in terms of cleaning roads through CCTVs at the centre. He asked staff how they trace stolen vehicles and how information on this is sent to police control room. “I have given a suggestion that integrated control room can have a facial recognition system, which can help in detecting suspicious people in Gurgaon. A similar initiative was started in Karnal earlier. I also reviewed traffic situation at night and have directed police to issue challans at night for traffic violations,” he said.