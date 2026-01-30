Andaman & Nicobar Islands DGP, a PU alumnus, conferred with President’s Medal for distinguished service on R-Day

Dhaliwal's most notable contribution in recent years was his key role in the investigation of the Sidhu Moosewala (Indian singer and rapper) murder case, which drew national and international attention.

A 1997-batch IPS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal, currently serving as Director General of Police (DGP) of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, was conferred with the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service on the occasion of Republic Day.

Dhaliwal was honoured with the medal by Admiral DK Joshi, (Retired), Lieutenant Governor and Vice-Chairman of Islands Development Agency (IDA) of the archipelago, at a Republic Day ceremony held at Sri Vijaya Puram, the Andaman and Nicobar (A&N) Police stated in a release.

Known for cracking several high-profile cases, including the murders of Soumya Vishwanathan (a journalist), Radhika Tanwar (a Delhi University student) and Jigisha Ghosh (an IT firm employee), as well as the Delhi serial blasts, Dhaliwal was previously awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry.