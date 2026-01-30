Andaman & Nicobar Islands DGP, a PU alumnus, conferred with President’s Medal for distinguished service on R-Day

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 1997-batch IPS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal, currently serving as Director General of Police (DGP) of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, was conferred with the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service on the occasion of Republic Day.
Dhaliwal was honoured with the medal by Admiral DK Joshi, (Retired), Lieutenant Governor and Vice-Chairman of Islands Development Agency (IDA) of the archipelago, at a Republic Day ceremony held at Sri Vijaya Puram, the Andaman and Nicobar (A&N) Police stated in a release.
Known for cracking several high-profile cases, including the murders of Soumya Vishwanathan (a journalist), Radhika Tanwar (a Delhi University student) and Jigisha Ghosh (an IT firm employee), as well as the Delhi serial blasts, Dhaliwal was previously awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry.
Dhaliwal’s most notable contribution in recent years was his key role in the investigation of the Sidhu Moosewala (Indian singer and rapper) murder case, which drew national and international attention. Moosewala was killed on May 29, 2022, at Jawaharke village in Punjab.
Dhaliwal belongs to Patiala and is an alumnus of Punjab Public School, Nabha, and Panjab University, Chandigarh. He completed his degrees of MBA and LLB before joining the Indian Police Service (IPS). Dhaliwal is recognised for his exemplary leadership, operational expertise, and distinguished service in the domain of anti-terror operations and organised crime, the A&N Police stated in the release.
Dhaliwal led the Special Cell in India’s first case of arrest of a desperate fugitive, Deepak Boxer, from Mexico in coordination with the U.S’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). His supervision and coordination led to the arrest of one of the most wanted Rajwinder Singh, carrying a reward of 1 million dollars by the Australian Government in the Toyah Cordingley case.
As the DGP of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dhaliwal led the teams which investigated the case of seizure of the largest quantity of methamphetamine, along with the Indian Coast Guard, in November 2004.
