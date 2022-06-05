And the Khelo Games begin

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, on Saturday inaugurated the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games in a glittering ceremony at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, Union sports minister, Anurag Thakur, Union minister of state for sports, Nisith Pramanik, Haryana deputy CM, Dushyant Chautala, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Gian Chand Gupta, and Haryana sports minister, Sandeep Singh .

The Games, which is Haryana’s first attempt at hosting a full-scale national event, will see five cities — Panchkula, Ambala, Shahbad, Chandigarh and Delhi — hosting the 25 discipline of sports over a course of ten days. The spotlight during the event will be on the newly built facilities and renovated sports infrastructure at the main venue, Panchkula’s Tau Devi Lal Stadium.

Home minister quotes Muhammad Ali

“I wholeheartedly welcome all the players and officials to these games. I am glad that PM Narendra Modi thought of Haryana, the sports capital of India, as the Khelo India host. In its four editions, Khelo India has provided a platform for all age groups to aim for the best. While Khelo India Youth Games are for school players, Khelo India University games provide a platform for college and university players. My message to the players is what boxing great Muhammad Ali had once said: ‘If you practice hard today, then you will lead the rest of the life as a champion’. I wish the players all the best and hope they break many national records in these games,” said Shah while addressing players and officials on Saturday.

Although some of the sports events had started on Friday itself, the main events have been scheduled to be held from Sunday onwards after Shah’s inauguration.

As per details, wrestling and weightlifting events will take place from June 5, athletics will take place on from June 7, with 17 other sports disciplines simultaneously taking place across the five cities.

“We welcome Amit Shah ji to this opening ceremony. It is because of PM Narendra Modi’s vision of having Khelo India that we all are here in an effort to promote sports at the grassroots level. Haryana has always led in winning medals for India be it in Olympics, Paralympics or other international events. Haryana ki mitti sona hi nahi, par Sakshi Malik, Saina Nehwal, Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia, and Ravi Dahiya bhi deti hai. The aim of Khelo India games is to let players at the grassroots aim for becoming elite athletes of the country and win medals at the international level and Olympics. Our government has always supported players. I hope players will give their best and the Games are well contested,” said Thakur while addressing the players.

More than 4,700 players will compete in the Khelo India Youth Games, competing for for 269 gold medals, 269 silver medals and 358 bronze medals. The players will be showcasing their talent at the new and renovated venues on which the Haryana government has spent more than Rs 250 crore.

On Saturday, the opening ceremony of the Games saw the mascots of this year Jaya and Vijay, being accompanied by the mascot of the fourth edition of the games, Dhakad. “We welcome players and officials from all over India to the Khelo India Youth Games. It’s a special day for us because PM Narendra Modi gave us an opportunity to host such games. Haryana is a land which is known for its players winning medals all over the world. We aim to construct such [sports] complexes in other cities like Karnal, Gurgaon to help sports grow. As a host, I want Haryana to top the medal tally this time but we also want other states to do well,” said Haryana Chief Minister, Khattar.

As per the theme of this year’s opneing ceremony, on Saturday Haryana’s history was depicted for the audience from the time of the Mahabharata to present day. With players and officials cheering the mascots, Jaya, Vijay and Dhakad, teh state’s sports minister, Sandeep Singh, urged the players to give their best. “We welcome all the players and officials to the land of Haryana for the Khelo India Youth Games. As a former player, it’s a matter of joy to see Haryana hosting its first ever national event at such a scale. Haryana has been a leader in terms of sports and sports policy in India and we hope that players from all over India will give their best. When a player wins, he/she not only make their parents proud but also make their community, state, and nation proud. We can motivate such players and provide them the right infrastructure and platform,” Singh said.

Torch bearing ceremony

On Saturday, the Khelo India torch was carried by kabaddi player Naveen Goyat, wrestler Sonam Malik, Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Sumit Antil, wrestler Anshu Malik, Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Yogesh Kathunia, kabaddi player Pardeep Narwal, badminton player Unnati Hooda, table tennis player Suhana Saini, world boxing bronze medallist Manisha Moun, before being lit by London Olympics bronze medallist, Yogeshwar Dutt.

Apart from the main Games arena, the Tau Devi Lal stadium has also set up a sports expo set up at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex where visiting players and officials will get an opportunity to see the medal and achievers arena too.

The achievers arena will display the journeys of sports icons — like 1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev, Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Olympian and Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh, Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, London Olympics bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, 2016 Rio Paralympics silver medallist Deepa Malik, and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.