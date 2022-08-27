scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Anant Singh Ahlawat wins Samarvir Sahi golf tourney

The Haryana golfer edged out Vinamara Anand of Uttar Pradesh in an exciting play-off after both were tied after the end of regulation 18 holes.

Anant S Ahlawat being awarded on Friday. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Anant Singh Ahlawat of Haryana emerged as the champion in the Indian Golf Union Samarvir Sahi Golf Championship, which concluded at Chandigarh Golf Club on Friday. The Haryana golfer edged out Vinamara Anand of Uttar Pradesh in an exciting play-off after both were tied after the end of regulation 18 holes.

Ahlawat, who started the day with a score of five-under-211 and trailed overnight leaders Anand and Karanveer Singh by one stroke, played a final round of par-72 to finish with an overall score of five-under-283. Anand ended the final round with a score of one-over-73 to be tied along with Ahlawat.

The Haryana golfer then emerged as the winner. Shaurya Bhattacharya of Delhi cadred a final round score of two-under-70 to claim the third spot with an overall score of four-under-284. Karanveer Singh of Chandigarh claimed the fourth spot.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 03:19:31 am
