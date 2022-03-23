Anandpur MP Tewari seeks MRTS for Tricity

CONGRESS MP from Anandpur Sahib constituency, Manish Tewari, demanded for Mass Rapid Transport System (MRTS) for the Tricity comprising Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Tewari urged the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to also consider Ambala and areas of Kurali in Mohali in the MRTS. Mohali is under the parliamentary constituency, Anandpur Sahib, which is being represented by Tewari in the parliament.

He stressed on the MRTS considering the potential of industrial growth in the Tricity. He maintained that MRTS can be a joint venture of train and bus services.

Tewari also raised the issue of the under construction Shivalik Avenue flyover in Naggal area of his constituency. Tewari stressed that the construction of the flyover should be extended to what is known as Khuni Chowk due to its vulnerability to killer road accidents.

Tewari maintained in the parliament that if the Chowk was not covered by the flyover, it would become more prone to road accidents. He urged the ministry to increase the length of the flyover to cover the Chowk. Tewari said in his address that he has already written a letter to the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in this regard.

On March 16, Tewari had taken up the issue of privatisation of the electricity department in the Lok Sabha demanding the proceedings be stopped immediately. Tewari has been vocal about making a Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh. He also brought Private Member Bill in the parliament in this regard.