Amusement park to be set up in Chandigarh sector 42

Much to the joy of the residents of City Beautiful, the Chandigarh Administration will be setting up an amusement park in the lake area of Sector 42 here at a cost of Rs 1.20 crore.

The Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation limited (CITCO) floated a tender in this regard.

At present, the lake records high footfall only during Chhat Pooja, and is desolate otherwise.

As per the details, the tender has been invited for the allotment of space measuring 3,711 sq yards on license basis for setting up and operating the amusement park at the lake in Sector 42.

The bidder for the project must have atleast 730 days of experience in running and operating an amusement park equipped with electric rides, gaming devices on commercial basis or experience of running/operating electric rides, gaming devices at monetary consideration.

A suitable bidder with an annual turnover of not be less than Rs 25 lakh annually for the last two years, will be granted the contract to run the amusement park for five years. The contract period will be extendable for another two years at the discretion of CITCO, considering the performance and compliance of terms and conditions, among others.

The space measuring 3,711 sq yards will be equipped with amusement games, machines like mini or toy train, bumper car, swing chair, spin car crazy bull, child tower, sun-shine ride, machine operated Helicopter ride, coin operated machines and virtual reality games among others.

It was specified that the amusement machines and the rides to be installed must be of latest trends/technology and should be safe.

Ensuring safety

The licensee will be required to ensure the safety of visitors and in case of an accident or mishap, the licensee will be responsible and liable to pay compensation.

Completion

CITCO said the financial bid will be opened in respect of the tenderers who are found technically suitable and the contract letter will be issued to the highest bidder. The licensee will be given 45 days for setting up of Amusement Park. An extension of 15 days may be granted by the authorities, if required.