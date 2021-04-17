Amritsar: Woman dies trying to save phone from snatchers

According to the FIR, Rajani was on her way back home from her workplace when the incident happened.

A woman has died after falling from an auto-rickshaw while trying to save her phone from bike-borne snatchers in Amritsar.

A police spokesman said, “Auto was moving when snatchers attacked. Rajani tried to fight back and didn’t leave the mobile. Snatchers pulled mobile harder and Rajani was dragged out of the auto. She fell on road while snatchers ran away with her mobile.” Rajani, who had received a head injury, was rushed to the hospital but she did not survive. Police is yet to arrest the snatchers.