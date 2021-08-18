Amritsar: Two shot dead over smearing cake on face

Two people were shot dead outside a hotel in Amritsar on Wednesday evening after an alleged dispute over smearing cake on the face of a person.

Police said they had identified the suspect as Mani Dhillon, who opened fire on Mani Pujara and Vikram. Dhillon is on the run at the moment and a manhunt has been launched to nab him

As per investigators, the trio was all part of a birthday celebration of one, Tanupreet, that was being held in a hotel.

According to a police spokesman, “Tanupreet had organised a birthday party at a hotel in which he had invited around 25 people. According to eyewitnesses, there was some dispute over smearing cake on someone’s face during the birthday party. After the party, Mani Dhillon allegedly whipped out a gun and opened fire at Manu Pujara and Vikram just outside the hotel. Both Mani Pujara and Vikram collapsed at the spot after being shot and later succumbed before they could be rushed to a hospital. Dhillon, meanwhile, fled the scene.”

Police said they have so far rounded up five people and they were looking for Dhillon.