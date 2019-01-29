Amritsar train tragedy effect: Now, a ‘to-do’ list for district authorities in case of gatherings near tracks

The Director General of Railway Protection Force (DG RPF), Arun Kumar, has issued a “to do” list to be followed if any mela (fare), rally or public gathering is being organized close to the railway tracks.

The instructions, issued on December 27 to Punjab home affairs and justice department and forwarded to the district authorities across state on Monday, comes three months after the Amritsar tragedy in which 60 people were mowed down by a train as they watched Dussehra celebrations while standing on a railway track.

The instructions form part of a letter issued by the DG RPF. In the letter, the DG has mentioned that chief commissioner of railway safety (CCRS) who inquired into the Amritsar tragedy, has concluded that the incident occurred due to negligence on part of people who were standing on or near the railway tracks.

The Commission of Railway Safety, works under the administrative control of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and deals with matters pertaining to the safety of rail travel and train operation and is tasked with certain statutory functions to investigate railway accidents.

The recommendations in the list including better coordination between the railways and the district administration and sensitizing the students by organising visits to railway workshops.

The letter, of which The Indian Express has a copy, states that as per the recommendations made by the CCRS, the district administration should inform the railway authorities well in advance if an event like a mela, rally or gathering is to be organised near the tracks so that precautions, in consultation with state government, Government Railway Police (GRP) and other stake holders, could be taken.

GRP/RPF should hold regular meetings with state police to get updates about all such events and railway should proactively impose caution/speed restrictions at such locations/sections as advised by the GRP/state administration, the letter read

An effective and efficient mechanism for better coordination between state and railway authorities should be jointly devised to avoid any communication gap. State administration in coordination with railway administration should impart training and sensitize residents, especially those living in the vicinity of the tracks, regarding the danger and punishments that standing on tracks attract.

State administration in coordination with railway administration should also impart railway safety training on the lines of road safety to school going children. Visits can be organised for the students to locomotive workshops/railway traffic control centres, the letter read. Interactions with locomotive drivers who have witnessed tragic accidents on the railway track will go a long way in leaving a lasting impression on the minds of youngsters. These experiments have been very successful in some countries in driving the point home in target groups. It further read.

A deputy commissioner from Doaba said that they have received the letter and will be implementing the recommendations soon to avoid any repeat of Amritsar tragedy.