Amritsar top cop transferred after video sparks row over ISI link to Jantar Mantar protest
The transfer of Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar has triggered political controversy after conflicting statements on an alleged ISI-backed terror module and the Jantar Mantar protest.
The transfer of Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar on Friday following conflicting statements over an alleged ISI-backed terror plot and its alleged link to the Jantar Mantar protest has generated a political controversy in Punjab.
The sequence of events began on August 4, when the Amritsar city police announced the busting of a cross-border terror module linked to Pakistan’s ISI. While the initial official press release detailed the recovery of weapons and petrol bombs without mentioning any connection to the protests in New Delhi, an exclusive interview given by CP Bhullar to news agency ANI set off a massive controversy.
On August 5, the BJP uploaded video clips of CP Bhullar’s statement on its social media handles.
The BJP uploaded the police commissioner’s statement with the caption, “An ISI connection to the Jantar-Mantar protest has come to light. The police have exposed this module.”
In the recording, the police commissioner detailed how foreign handlers lured locals, including minors, using digital payments: “They were given the task to perform reconnaissance on police establishments and security establishments, and to make videos of them… They were sent money via Paytm, and after this, they were instructed to target any personnel from the police or any uniformed force.”
Highlighting the troubling involvement of minors, Bhullar added: “Most of the people in this module – except for one – are juveniles, all three of them. And it makes me very sad that 15-year-old children are involved in such activities… Basically, the module being run by the ISI-backed handler… had also sent them to Jantar Mantar. These eight people traveled to Delhi by train and returned from there. They were locally provided with materials for petrol bombs and similar items there, but for some reason, they could not execute any such action there.”
The BJP quickly weaponised the video, sharing edited extracts to allege a direct link between ISI-backed terror modules and the demonstrations at Jantar Mantar.
Social media handles
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As the narrative gained traction across national media, the Punjab Police moved swiftly to contain the fallout. On August 6, an official spokesperson for the Punjab Police issued a statement accusing social media handles of selectively trimming video extracts and distorting the context.
The official clarification noted, “Some social media handles have uploaded videos which include edited extracts of press conference held by the Commissioner of Police, Amritsar… and have presented the press conference in a manner that seeks to associate Pak ISI-supported terror modules with the Jantar-Mantar protests in New Delhi.”
The state police emphasised that the arrested suspects were planning to target the demonstrators, rather than acting in tandem with them: “The press conference of the Commissioner of Police, Amritsar on August 04, 2026, had stated that some of the arrested persons had visited Jantar-Mantar, conducted reccee and had planned to target the protesters through petrol bombs. No statement was made that the arrested persons participated in the protests or that the Jantar-Mantar protesters had any links with the module.”
The statement further warned that appropriate legal action under the Information Technology Act was being initiated against those spreading “erroneous impressions”.
Despite the state government’s attempts at damage control, the controversy severely embarrassed the ruling AAP administration. Sources reveal that while the AAP leadership maintained a sympathetic stance toward the Jantar Mantar demonstrators, the BJP actively sought opportunities to discredit the movement. Bhullar’s remarks effectively handed political ammunition to the Opposition, directly undercutting the AAP’s public support for the protest.
Thereafter, the state administration removed Bhullar from his position as Amritsar police commissioner.
Reacting to the development, former Union minister of state Ravneet Singh Bittu said, “The timing of Gurpreet Bhullar’s transfer is bound to raise eyebrows. Did his accurate revelations about the alleged Jantar Mantar plot trouble Kejriwal?”
Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts.
Core Beats & Specializations
Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions.
National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups.
Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies:
1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht
"Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015.
"YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies.
"As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications.
2. Crime & National Security
"Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison.
"Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border.
"15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions.
3. Political Analysis & Elections
"AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress.
"Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages.
"AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions.
4. Human Interest
"Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction.
"Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo.
Signature Beat
Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect.
X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More