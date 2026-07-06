Amritsar: Sikh bodies convene Panthic meet to support Akal Takht directive

The resolutions committed to sending Akal Takht’s message to all Singh Sabhas and missionary societies for discussion.

Various Sikh bodies convened a Panthic gathering to support the Sikh clergy’s decision to declare Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann as a “Guru-dokhi” and anti-Panth, at the Sri Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in Darbar Sahib Complex, Amritsar, on Sunday. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the Jathedars of the Takhts, heads of Nihang Singh Dals and other seminaries organised this assembly.

During the event, SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami introduced a resolution that was approved by the congregation.

The gathering formally adopted a declaration containing five points to outline their course of action. The text of the resolution said, “This Panthic gathering appeals to the entire Khalsa Panth, Sikh organizations, seminaries, Gurdwara management committees and Sikhs living across the world that Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has challenged Sikhs through actions.”