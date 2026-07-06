Amritsar: Sikh bodies convene Panthic meet to support Akal Takht directive

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Various Sikh bodies convened a Panthic gathering to support the Sikh clergy’s decision to declare Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann as a “Guru-dokhi” and anti-Panth, at the Sri Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in Darbar Sahib Complex, Amritsar, on Sunday. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the Jathedars of the Takhts, heads of Nihang Singh Dals and other seminaries organised this assembly.
During the event, SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami introduced a resolution that was approved by the congregation.
The gathering formally adopted a declaration containing five points to outline their course of action. The text of the resolution said, “This Panthic gathering appeals to the entire Khalsa Panth, Sikh organizations, seminaries, Gurdwara management committees and Sikhs living across the world that Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has challenged Sikhs through actions.”
The resolutions committed to sending Akal Takht’s message to all Singh Sabhas and missionary societies for discussion. The document also announced plans to organise similar assemblies across SGPC segments, establish village-level committees and counter misinformation through fact-based responses.
Dhami said, “Sri Akal Takht Sahib is the true Takht established by the sixth Guru, Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib, and its supremacy cannot be challenged by anyone.” He also said the gathering was held on the anniversary of the foundation day of Akal Takht.
Dhami said, “Following the order of Sri Akal Takht Sahib is the duty of every Sikh.” He expressed gratitude to various organizations, sects, and community members who attended the assembly in response to the call from the SGPC.
The acting Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj, addressed the gathering regarding the history of challenges faced by the institution. Gargajj said, “Governments have attacked this Takht multiple times in history, and the Khalsa has opposed them.”
He also issued a directive to the administration concerning content on digital platforms allegedly against Akal Takht. Gargajj said, “The government should snub such propaganda against Sikh institutions in no time. If this trend does not stop, the Khalsa Panth will be forced to take action itself.”
He announced that a ‘Khalsa Vaheer’ march will commence on July 24 from Akal Takht Sahib to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib to propagate the faith among the youth.
Representatives from Nihang forces, including Baba Balbir Singh and Baba Nihal Singh, said their organisations remain committed to the directives of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.
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