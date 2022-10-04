Amritsar: SGPC holds protest march against validation of HSGM Act

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Tuesday took out a protest march from Darbar Sahib to the office of Amritsar deputy commissioner against the validation of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Act, 2014. It also submitted a memorandum to DC Harpreet Singh Sudan, addressed to Prime Minister against the alleged interference of “anti-Sikh forces in Sikh affairs”.

The protest march was led by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami. The protesters wore black turbans and also held black flags and placards carrying slogans expressing resentment.

The protest continued for about two hours, after which the DC visited the spot and accepted the memorandum from Dhami.

Dhami said that there is huge resentment in the Sikhs all over the world over recognition granted to the Haryana gurdwara law by the Supreme Court. “This would break the SGPC, the representative body of Sikhs”, he said, adding “if the governments do not consider the demands of SGPC, then the struggle will be intensified in future”.

He said that the Sikh Panth has sounded the bugle of struggle and added protest marches will be carried out from three places on October 7. They will start from Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Sri Anandpur Sahib, Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Talwandi Sabo and Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib Ambala, and will reach Akal Takht Sahib.

The SGPC had earlier said it would file a review petition against the Supreme Court order last month upholding validity of Haryana gurdwara law that was passed was passed by the previous Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government in state.

He said that the Congress has been trying to weaken the Sikh power and now the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party are following the same path and doing conspiracies to suppress the community.