scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Amritsar: SGPC holds protest march against validation of HSGM Act

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Tuesday took out a protest march from Darbar Sahib to the office of Amritsar deputy commissioner against the validation of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Act, 2014. It also submitted a memorandum to DC Harpreet Singh Sudan, addressed to Prime Minister against the alleged interference of “anti-Sikh forces in Sikh affairs”. […]

sgpc protestShiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee President and advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami with members of the committee and other Sikh organisations during the protest. (PTI)

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Tuesday took out a protest march from Darbar Sahib to the office of Amritsar deputy commissioner against the validation of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Act, 2014. It also submitted a memorandum to DC Harpreet Singh Sudan, addressed to Prime Minister against the alleged interference of “anti-Sikh forces in Sikh affairs”.

The protest march was led by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami. The protesters wore black turbans and also held black flags and placards carrying slogans expressing resentment.

Also Read |Separate Haryana gurdwara body: Sukhbir Singh Badal seeks support for ‘Khalsa March’ from two Takths on Oct 7

The protest continued for about two hours, after which the DC visited the spot and accepted the memorandum from Dhami.

Dhami said that there is huge resentment in the Sikhs all over the world over recognition granted to the Haryana gurdwara law by the Supreme Court. “This would break the SGPC, the representative body of Sikhs”, he said, adding “if the governments do not consider the demands of SGPC, then the struggle will be intensified in future”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prachand’ or ‘Green War R...Premium
UPSC Key-October 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prachand’ or ‘Green War R...
After LCH, all eyes on development of indigenous medium lift Indian Multi...Premium
After LCH, all eyes on development of indigenous medium lift Indian Multi...
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...Premium
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...

He said that the Sikh Panth has sounded the bugle of struggle and added protest marches will be carried out from three places on October 7. They will start from Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Sri Anandpur Sahib, Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Talwandi Sabo and Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib Ambala, and will reach Akal Takht Sahib.

The SGPC had earlier said it would file a review petition against the Supreme Court order last month upholding validity of Haryana gurdwara law that was passed was passed by the previous Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government in state.

More from Chandigarh

He said that the Congress has been trying to weaken the Sikh power and now the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party are following the same path and doing conspiracies to suppress the community.

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 09:49:14 pm
Next Story

Manipur launches more GPS-enabled highway patrol vehicles

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 04: Latest News
Advertisement