Amritsar rural police bust ISI-linked arms module targeting Gurdaspur cop after recent policemen murders

A raid in Mahwa village led to the arrests, with the police seizing one AK-47 rifle, two magazines, 36 live rounds, and three modern 9mm Glock pistols.

The Amritsar rural police Saturday claimed to have foiled a Pakistan ISI-backed terror plot by arresting two youths and seizing advanced weapons smuggled from across the border.

The arms were allegedly destined for Gurdaspur, where operatives planned to assassinate a policeman.

SSP Amritsar Rural Sohail Mir revealed the operation stemmed from intelligence inputs. A raid in Mahwa village led to the arrests, with the police seizing one AK-47 rifle, two magazines, 36 live rounds, and three modern 9mm Glock pistols – suspected to have been dropped in India via Pakistani drones.

He claimed that preliminary probes confirm ISI orchestration. This follows the February 20 murders of ASI Balwinder Singh and constable Nimarta in Gurdaspur’s Dinanagar area, allegedly by three youths using smuggled arms.