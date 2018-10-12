Amritsar: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits Radha Soami Dera

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visited the Radha Soami Dera at Beas, on the outskirts of Amritsar, on Thursday. His visit to the Beas Dera came on the

last day of his three-day Jalandhar visit. The move assumes significant in connection with next year’s Lok Sabha elections. The Dera, which is being headed by Gurinder Singh Dhillon, has large number of followers across Punjab as well as other parts of the country. It is frequented by various political leaders during election time looking for support.

It was not confirmed whether the RSS chief met Gurinder Dhillon at the Dera. In 2012, Bhagwat had held a meeting with the Dera head. RSS leaders confirmed Thursday’s visit and meeting with senior Dera officials, but were tight-lipped on a meeting with Gurinder Dhillon.

During his stay at Jalandhar, Bhagwat over the last three days met the Prant Pramukh, Pracharaks, Seh Pracharaks and Sanghchalaks from Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, UP, and Chandigarh.

During these meetings, he focused on educational and social activities of the Sangh, and works to reach out to the rural belt. Some religious leaders and environmentalist Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal also met him Thursday.

