Amritsar police ‘Fact-Check’: After son’s death, cop accuses govt of ‘failing to control drugs’, retracts within 24 hours

Claiming it a “fact check”, the Amritsar Police Commissionerate has uploaded the statement of a grieving head constable, who had earlier claimed that his son died due to drug addiction, retracting from his stance taken earlier.

Head constable Ashok Kumar’s son Akash Saini (26) died in Guru Nanakpura area under the Kot Khalsa police station on Friday evening. After his death, Ashok placed his son’s body on the road and alleged that drug addiction claimed his son’s life, claiming “drugs are being sold openly in Guru Nanakpura and Kot Khalsa areas of Amritsar”.

On Friday, Ashok said his son, a football player, had completed his BSc. “My son died because of drugs. I had admitted my son to de-addiction centres several times to help him quit. I brought him home from the centre on Thursday night. But on Friday morning, he left with a neighbour’s son. They both injected drugs there, and my son died. The neighbour’s son fled, leaving my son behind. Drugs are being sold in every household.”

Ashok alleged that the government was arresting addicts, but “no action is being taken against drug peddlers. If people want to save their children, they should leave Punjab, even if it means moving to UP or Bihar”.

However, in less than 24 hours, the Amritsar Police Commissionerate not only uploaded Ashok’s retracting statement on its social media handle but also uploaded a retired cop’s statement, “condemning Ashok for levelling such allegations”.

On Saturday, Assistant Commissioner of Police Jaspal Singh uploaded a video stating, “Akashdeep was addicted to drugs for some time. His family admitted him to a de-addiction centre for treatment. According to the family, he had not consumed any drugs for the past two months and had been discharged from the centre.

“Yesterday, he was supposed to go to the village with his father. Before leaving, he told his father that he was going to the market. After some time, his father, Ashok Kumar, received information that his son Akash was lying unconscious in a car near Bohri Sahib gurdwara. The family went there and checked on him. He seemed better after being given some water and was brought home. He was talking and drinking water at home, but because his pulse was dropping, they took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead. When the body was brought home, a crowd gathered. His father became emotional and gave a statement to the press, alleging that his son was due to drugs. However, based on our investigation so far, no evidence of drug use has surfaced. Even upon checking the body, there were no marks of drug injections. The family is now satisfied with this, and they do not want to pursue any action.”

Story continues below this ad

In the video, the ACP’s. version is followed by Ashok’s: “Yesterday evening, I found out about my son. I brought him and took him to the hospital. At that time, he was fine. On the way to the hospital, he passed away. The doctor said he had expired. When we brought the body home, and I saw him, I became very emotional and said things against the government that I shouldn’t have said. I don’t know exactly how he died, whether it was an attack (heart attack) or something else, I don’t know. I said things that I shouldn’t have, and I apologise for that.”

In the same video, retired sub-inspector Harbhajan Singh said, “I went with Ashok. We brought the boy home, gave him water, and checked his BP, which was low. Two hours later, his condition worsened. We took him to Ranjeet Hospital and Navdeep Hospital, but they said his pulse was down. He passed away on the way. I was busy looking after Ashok. Meanwhile, people gathered, and Ashok became emotional, giving statements to the press against the government. He shouldn’t have done that without knowing the facts. He now realises that the statement he gave was wrong.”