Ajnala Fallout: Amritsar Police Commissioner transferred, is now intel chief

The Punjab government on Tuesday shifted 18 police officers, including Amritsar Commissioner of Police Jaskaran Singh, with immediate effect, according to an official order.

The Amritsar Commissioner of Police was shifted days after radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala police station on the outskirts of the Amritsar city, extracting an assurance from the police that kidnapping case accused Lovepreet Singh will be released. Six policemen were injured in this incident.

As per the order, senior IPS officer Naunihal Singh, who was available for posting on promotion, has been posted as Commissioner of Police in Amritsar, replacing Jaskaran Singh. Jaskaran has been posted as Inspector General of Police (Intelligence), Mohali, it said.

Out of 18 police officers shuffled, sixteen are IPS officers and two are Punjab Police Service officers, as per the order.

Among others who were given new posting orders include Arun Pal Singh (posted as ADGP Modernization); R K Jaiswal (ADGP STF); Gurinder Singh Dhillon (ADGP Law and Order); Mohnish Chawla (ADGP State Crime Record Bureau); Surinderpal Singh Parmar (ADGP Bathinda Range); Baljot Singh Rathore (IG GRP, Patiala); Gurpreet Singh Bhullar (IG Anti Gangster Task Force and in addition IG Ropar Range); Ajay Maluja (DIG STF Bathinda); Naveen Singla (DIG Intelligence); Swapan Sharma (DIG Jalandhar Range in place of Gursharan Singh Sandhu); Rakesh Kumar Kaushal (DIG Crime); and Harcharan Singh Bhullar (DIG PAP-II, relieving Inderbir Singh of additional charge).

Gursharan Singh Sandhu, who was Jalandhar Range Commissioner, has been transferred as IG Crime. Narinder Bhargav, who was DIG NRI Ludhiana, has been given additional charge of DIG Border Range Amritsar.

Balwinder Singh, who was Commandant 36 battalion PAP, Bahadurgarh, has been transferred as Commandant 82 battalion PAP Chandigarh.

Gagan Ajit Singh, who was AIG Vigilance Bureau, has been transferred as AIG Traffic.

The order of transfers/postings noted that IPS Arpit

Shukla ADGP will head the law & order wing and all other officers posted in this wing shall report to him.