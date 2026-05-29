Amritsar parking dispute turns violent; AAP leader, another person shot at

Police confirmed their conditions are stable and not life-threatening. (Source: File/ Representational)

A local AAP leader and two others got shot after a parking disagreement between the families’ of the party leader and a retired police officer turned violent in Kot Atma Ram, Amritsar, on Thursday afternoon.

The altercation began when the AAP leader, Jaipal Singh Bau, had parked his vehicle outside the residence of the retired police officer, Tejinder Singh.

Tejinder objected to the parking sparking a verbal confrontation that quickly turned physical.

During the initial scuffle, Jaipal’s son struck the retired officer, knocking off his turban before leaving the scene, said Amritsar SP (East) Devendra Singh.

Later, the party leader’s son returned again with his father and a brother — the group reportedly armed with a kirpan (ceremonial sword) and a pistol.