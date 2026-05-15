Caught on camera: Amritsar youth shot dead, body paraded on scooter in gang rivalry

Police sources said Kunal was first attacked with sharp-edged weapons and suffered deep injuries to his arm and shoulder before one of the assailants allegedly fired at him from close range. (Image generated using AI)

What began as a late-night outing for momos ended in a chilling murder that has once again exposed the brutal underbelly of Amritsar’s emerging gangster culture.

Twenty-two-year-old Kunal, a salon worker from Tungbali, was allegedly hunted down, shot dead and his body paraded on a scooter through the streets of Sharifpura in the early hours of Thursday, with the accused filming the gruesome act to send videos and photographs to the alleged mastermind of the attack.

Police said the murder appears to be linked to a gang rivalry involving youths associated with gangster Sukha Ambarsaria. Raids are underway to nab the main accused, identified as Vansh, while several suspects have already been detained for questioning.