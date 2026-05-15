Caught on camera: Amritsar youth shot dead, body paraded on scooter in gang rivalry

The police said the murder appears to be linked to a gang rivalry involving youths associated with gangster Sukha Ambarsaria. Raids are underway to nab the main accused, identified as Vansh.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
3 min readAmritsarMay 15, 2026 12:28 PM IST
Amritsar murder case Sukha AmbarsariyaPolice sources said Kunal was first attacked with sharp-edged weapons and suffered deep injuries to his arm and shoulder before one of the assailants allegedly fired at him from close range. (Image generated using AI)
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What began as a late-night outing for momos ended in a chilling murder that has once again exposed the brutal underbelly of Amritsar’s emerging gangster culture.

Twenty-two-year-old Kunal, a salon worker from Tungbali, was allegedly hunted down, shot dead and his body paraded on a scooter through the streets of Sharifpura in the early hours of Thursday, with the accused filming the gruesome act to send videos and photographs to the alleged mastermind of the attack.

Police said the murder appears to be linked to a gang rivalry involving youths associated with gangster Sukha Ambarsaria. Raids are underway to nab the main accused, identified as Vansh, while several suspects have already been detained for questioning.

According to the family, Kunal had left home around 8.30 pm on Wednesday, telling his father Pawan Kumar, an e-rickshaw driver, that he was stepping out to eat momos. When he did not return till late at night, his worried father called him around 10.30 pm.

Kunal reportedly told him he was playing volleyball at the Tungbali ground and would return in five minutes.

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Investigators believe that shortly afterwards, Kunal was intercepted near a school in Rani Bazaar, Sharifpura, where a group of armed youths had allegedly been waiting for him.

Police sources said Kunal was first attacked with sharp-edged weapons and suffered deep injuries to his arm and shoulder before one of the assailants allegedly fired at him from close range. The bullet struck him in the chest, killing him on the spot.

What followed, police said, shocked even seasoned investigators.

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Instead of fleeing immediately, the accused allegedly lifted Kunal’s bloodied body onto a scooter and drove through the area while another associate recorded videos of the act on a mobile phone. The footage, investigators suspect, was circulated among gang members as “proof” of the killing.

The murder came to light the next morning when police informed the family that a body had been recovered. Kunal’s father identified him at the mortuary.

The post-mortem examination confirmed gunshot injuries along with multiple deep cuts caused by sharp weapons.

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During the investigation, police reportedly recovered photographs and social media material showing Kunal posing with weapons and with persons allegedly linked to gangster networks. Officials suspect social media posturing and rivalry between local gangs may have escalated tensions leading to the murder.

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While some suspects have been rounded up, the alleged mastermind remains absconding.

The killing has triggered outrage in the city, with opposition leaders accusing the state government of failing to rein in gangster violence and lawlessness.

For the grieving family, however, the politics offers little solace.

Pawan Kumar’s only son had stepped out of his house for a quick bite and never returned. By dawn, his body had become the latest symbol of Punjab’s spiralling gang culture : a violent world of guns, social media bravado and revenge that continues to claim young lives.

Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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