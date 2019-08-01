Amritsar MP raises failure to mention 8 Sikh role in Tiger Hill battle in LS, seeks probe into making of Army documentary

Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla Wednesday demanded in Lok Sabha that an inquiry should be held to fix responsibility for the failure to mention the role of 8th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment in a documentary produced by Army on the crucial Battle of Tiger Hill in the Kargil conflict in 1999.

Raising the issue in Lok Sabha, Aujla said that two battalions — 18 Grenadiers and 8 Sikh — had played a key role in the capture of Tiger Hill. “However, no mention was made of the role played by 8 Sikh in the documentary,” said Aujla.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Aujla said that he has requested the Speaker, Om Birla, that an inquiry should be held to fix responsibility of those who had failed to include the role of 8 Sikh.

“This was not a mohalla fight. It was a war between two countries. It is extreme disrespect to those who laid down their lives in this Battle as also those who took part in it and survive to this day,” he said.

A former Colonel of the Sikh Regiment, Lt Gen G S Shergill (retd) has also expressed his annoyance with the Army HQs for the failure to mention the name of 8 Sikh and the role it played. Former Commander of 192 Mountain Brigade, Brig M P S Bajwa (retd) under whose command Tiger Hill was captured by 18 Grenadiers and 8 Sikh has also expressed his anguish over the non-mention of the role of one battalion.

8 Sikh had suffered substantial casualties in the Battle of Tiger Hill and their dogged defence had blunted the repeated Pakistani attacks to re-capture the feature after initial success of 18 Grenadiers.

The unit lost three Junior Commissioned Officers and 15 Other Ranks in this engagement which also left two officers seriously injured.

In another development, a former Commanding Officer of 1 Bihar has also objected to his unit not being credited with the capture of certain features in Kargil. He had complained that another unit, 1/11 Gorkha Rifles had been instead wrongly given the credit by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of Army HQs.

Senior Army officers of ADGPI have said that they are in touch with Lt Gen Shergill as well as the former CO of 1 Bihar and that amends will be made for the inadvertent errors.