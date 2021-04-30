Amritsar medical college hospital says no critical care beds left, no O2 to add more

Amritsar’s Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, which caters to critical Covid patients from eight districts of Majha and Doaba, on Thursday said that is has no more Level-3 (critical care) beds available and has no surplus oxygen to add new ones.

The hospital, associated with Government Medical College, Amritsar, gets oxygen supply on priority from the government. Just a few days back, the district administration had asked people to bring the severely sick Covid patients directly to this hospital.

On Thursday, GMC principal, Rajiv Kumar Devgan, said he had no idea how to handle the load as more patients keep coming.

Talking to The Indian Express, Principal Devgan said, “Level-3 beds are full at GNDH. Still we are admitting more patients. We have not said no to anyone. Oxygen is the real problem. We can add as many bed required, but oxygen is not available all over the India. Supply is neck-and-neck. How would we manage with additional beds but no extra oxygen.”

On the plan for new patients expected to come on daily basis, Devgan said, “We have no idea. We live by today only. We take account of oxygen availability in morning and hope it to last till evening. We pray to the god for more oxygen.”

He added, “Our current demand of oxygen is around 13-14 MT at GNDH. We would need more oxygen if cases increase. Total consumption of oxygen in Amritsar is around 32 MT every day.”

About the current patient load, Devgan further said: “We have some oxygen concentrator machines and around 30 patients are on these. These are only for mild patients. But such machines are not of much use for critical patients with low oxygen levels….We need oxygen with full flow. We have around 150 patients with oxygen below 80. It is a big challenge for us to make them survive. We have 50 patients with oxygen between 80 to 90. Further, we have 200 patients with above 90 oxygen.”

Punjab Medical Education Minister OP Soni said, “We are adding more beds. Difficulty is with availability of oxygen. Supply is tight. We are waiting for permission to import oxygen from Pakistan. We need 65 MT oxygen for three government medical colleges in the state at Amritsar, Faridkot and Patiala.”

The minister added, “Private hospitals are also shifting critical patients to medical colleges. It is our duty to admit every patient. We are taking responsibility by admitting patients. Our effort is that no life is lost due to lack of treatment.”