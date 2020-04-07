Amritsar: man who tested negative earlier, is declared corona positive after death

“Samples of all contacts have been taken. His house and area have been sanitised,” said Civil surgeon Amritsar Prabhdeep Kaur Johal. (Representational Image) “Samples of all contacts have been taken. His house and area have been sanitised,” said Civil surgeon Amritsar Prabhdeep Kaur Johal. (Representational Image)

A COVID-19 patient passed away at a private hospital in Amritsar Monday morning, taking the state’s death toll to 8.

The 65-year-old man, who was a retired employee of the municipal corporation, had initially tested negative for COVID-19 at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, but tested positive in preliminary testing after he was shifted to Fortis. Hours after his death, the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital also confirmed the results of a fresh test as positive. The samples for this test were taken by district health authorities after his death.

Special Principal Secretary, Punjab, K B S Sidhu said, “The patient was admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital on March 28, where he was diagnosed with pneumonia. As he was not improving, he was tested for for COVID-19 and reports came back negative. He was moved to Fortis Hospital on Saturday, where the preliminary test came positive.”

“Samples of all contacts have been taken. His house and area have been sanitised,” said Civil surgeon Amritsar Prabhdeep Kaur Johal. The health authorities are yet to provide an explanation on how the first test came back negative.

Three villages — Rauwal, Jaffarwal and Varsal Chak of Gurdaspur — were sealed as a precautionary measure after receiving information that health camps had been organised between March 15 to 18 by some foreigners — Christian Missionaries — here.

A friend of the foreigners, who had attended a similar camp in Ropar district, has tested positive in Ropar district.

The villages’ population has been already screened and so far no one is symptomatic. Still, the villages have been declared as quarantine zones.

Batala police have booked a Sikh priest (Granthi) of Dalam village for allegedly spreading misinformation and telling people not to buy milk from the Gujjar community.n Harjit Singh was arrested under section 188 of IPC.

