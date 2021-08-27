Amritsar man arrested with 17 kg of heroin

AMRITSAR RURAL Police on Thursday morning seized around 17 kg heroin being smuggled from Jammu & Kashmir to Amritsar by a man, who was arrested from Madhopur in Pathankot district, along with an Innova cab bearing registration no. PB01A6708.

The seizure was made a few days after Amritsar Rural Police foiled a major drug smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers, recovering 39 packets of heroin, weighing around 41 kg, from near the Panjgraian Border Outpost (BOP) of Amritsar, Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said in a written statement.

The accused has been identified as Ranjit Singh alias Sonu, a resident of Shaheed Udham Singh Colony, Amritsar, who was using two specially designed and fabricated compartments fitted underneath the vehicle to smuggle the consignment, said the DGP.

Following the input that Sonu was on the way to Amritsar via Pathankot, SSP Amritsar (Rural) Gulneet Singh Khurana immediately constituted special teams under the supervision of ASP Majitha Abhimanyu Rana and DSP Detective Amritsar Rural Gurinder Pal Nagra to nab the accused, he added.

“The police teams successfully intercepted the Innova car being driven by Sonu in Madhopur and recovered 16 packets of heroin, weighing 16.87 kg, concealed inside specially designed cavities beneath the vehicle,” said Gupta.

“During his preliminary interrogation, Sonu revealed that he picked this consignment from Naushera area of J&K on the instructions of Ranjit Singh alias Rana of Patti in Tarn Taran (currently lodged in Faridkot Jail) and Malkeet Singh alias Laddu (lodged in Sri Muktsar Sahib Jail),” said the DGP, adding that Rana was the “kingpin of this racket”.