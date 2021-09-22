scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Must Read

Amritsar, Ludhiana and Jalandhar get new police commissioners

IPS Reshuffle: Three Punjab cities get new Police Commissioners

By: PTI | Chandigarh |
September 22, 2021 7:41:07 am
Naunihal Singh has been shifted as the commissioner of Jalandhar Police, Sukhchain Singh, as the Amritsar commissioner of police and IPS officer Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, has now been posted as the new Ludhiana commissioner of police.

Three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers were transferred in Punjab with immediate effect on Tuesday, according to an official order.

Naunihal Singh, who was holding the post of the Ludhiana Police commissioner, has been shifted as the commissioner of Jalandhar Police, the order stated. He replaces Sukhchain Singh, who has been transferred as the Amritsar commissioner of police.

Click here for more

Sukhchain Singh in turn replaces Vikramjeet Singh Duggal, who is yet to be issued new posting orders.
IPS officer Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ludhiana range), has now been posted as the new Ludhiana commissioner of police.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 22: Latest News

Advertisement