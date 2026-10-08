QR code trap: How Punjab Police tracked down influencer Mad Sandhu’s shooter

The Punjab Police, in a joint operation with the Gujarat Police, have arrested the main accused in the murder of famous social media influencer and makeup artist Madhusudan Sandhu, popularly known as Mad Sandhu.

Parminder Kaka had fled to Gujarat after the crime on October 3. Two motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly intercepted him outside a car washing centre on Loharka Road, Amritsar, and opened fire at close range using .30-bore handguns.

The police have arrested six people: Main shooter Parminder Singh alias Kaka, Amandeep Singh, Paramvir Singh, Baljinder Singh alias Lali, Balraj Singh alias Bunty, and Vikas Singh.

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The police said that before the crime, operatives Balraj Singh alias Bunty and Vikas Singh, both residents of Khalchian (Amritsar Rural), allegedly conducted two to three days of pre-assault surveillance. They tracked Sandhu’s daily movements, monitoring him from local spots like Starbucks and nearby roadside tea stalls, the police said.