QR code trap: How Punjab Police tracked down influencer Mad Sandhu’s shooter
The police have arrested six people in connection with the October 3 murder of Mad Sandhu, claiming that the killing was orchestrated by foreign-backed handlers aiming to establish terror and extortion networks.
The Punjab Police, in a joint operation with the Gujarat Police, have arrested the main accused in the murder of famous social media influencer and makeup artist Madhusudan Sandhu, popularly known as Mad Sandhu.
Parminder Kaka had fled to Gujarat after the crime on October 3. Two motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly intercepted him outside a car washing centre on Loharka Road, Amritsar, and opened fire at close range using .30-bore handguns.
The police have arrested six people: Main shooter Parminder Singh alias Kaka, Amandeep Singh, Paramvir Singh, Baljinder Singh alias Lali, Balraj Singh alias Bunty, and Vikas Singh.
The police said that before the crime, operatives Balraj Singh alias Bunty and Vikas Singh, both residents of Khalchian (Amritsar Rural), allegedly conducted two to three days of pre-assault surveillance. They tracked Sandhu’s daily movements, monitoring him from local spots like Starbucks and nearby roadside tea stalls, the police said.
Addressing a press conference Thursday, Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill said, “Following the shooting, the assailants executed a getaway designed to throw investigators off their track. They covered over 125 km on single lanes and unpaved roads, even driving on the wrong side of the six-lane Amritsar-Bathinda Road to break their tracking trail.”
Following the killing, the police filed a case based on the victim’s father Bhupinder Singh’s complaint.
Foreign handlers allegedly wired funds into local accounts to support the operation. Amandeep Singh, a resident of Tashpur, Kapurthala, and brother of the main shooter, Parminder Singh alias Kaka, received these overseas funds and disbursed them locally, the police said.
Story continues below this ad
He allegedly paid Rs 5,000 to Paramvir Singh, a resident of Lohian Khas, Jalandhar Rural, to manage weapons and logistics, while Baljinder Singh alias Lali, a resident of Village Dalawarpur, Tarn Taran, provided transportation for the operatives.
Meanwhile, main shooter Parminder Kaka, a criminal with five prior drugs and Arms Act cases, fled the state to hide in Ahmedabad. The Amritsar police subsequently tracked down and apprehended Amandeep Singh.
While Amandeep was secretly in custody, Parminder Kaka ran out of cash in Gujarat and contacted his brother requesting a money transfer. Officers set a digital trap using Amandeep’s phone by sending Kaka a payment QR code to scan. The moment Kaka scanned the code, police monitors pinpointed his exact location in Ahmedabad.
The Gujarat Crime Branch moved in immediately and rounded up the suspect. The Amritsar police then conducted a video-call interrogation, confirming Kaka’s identity by matching his attire and shoes to CCTV footage from the crime scene.
Story continues below this ad
After the identification, a special team from Amritsar flew to Gujarat to arrest Parminder Kaka and complete legal formalities before bringing him back to Amritsar for further interrogation.
Motive and recoveries
The second shooter has also been identified through CCTV footprint analysis and family verification, with an arrest expected shortly. Police recovery teams remain deployed to retrieve four .30-bore pistols and the two getaway motorcycles, a Pulsar and a Splendour, used in the crime.
Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill said that primary investigations indicate the motive behind the targeted killing was to establish street dominance, spread terror in the region, and set up future extortion networks among local business owners.
The police noted that gangsters wanted to build notoriety through the high-profile murder so they could demand ransom from others in the future, adding that Sandhu had not previously filed any extortion complaints.
Story continues below this ad
The investigation is ongoing into the exact role of overseas handlers, including Goldy Dhillon, who allegedly conspired in the murder.
Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts.
Core Beats & Specializations
Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions.
National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups.
Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies:
1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht
"Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015.
"YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies.
"As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications.
2. Crime & National Security
"Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison.
"Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border.
"15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions.
3. Political Analysis & Elections
"AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress.
"Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages.
"AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions.
4. Human Interest
"Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction.
"Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo.
Signature Beat
Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect.
X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More