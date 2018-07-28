Amritsar Improvement Trust case: ‘Whistleblower’ says disgusted by acquittals, vows to go for appeal

On March 31, 2016 the whistleblower had alleged that Amarinder wanted him to sign an affidavit to withdraw the case from the court. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) On March 31, 2016 the whistleblower had alleged that Amarinder wanted him to sign an affidavit to withdraw the case from the court. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

A whistle-blower in alleged Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) scam, Bir Devinder Singh, said Friday he was “disgusted” at the Mohali court accepting Punjab Vigilance Bureau’s closure report and giving a clean chit to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who was an accused in the case. Talking to The Indian Express, Singh said, “It is not Amarinder’s victory but Punjab’s loss.The prosecution and investigating agency (Vigilance Bureau) were shamelessly mixed up with the accused. I am disappointed that corrupt and mighty politicians do not get caught in this country. It is a frugal system of jurisprudence. The court could have taken a judicious view of this complicity. But that did not happen,” he said.

Stating that he was prepared for the day, Singh said he knew this was coming, as his application was rejected by the court. But, he said, he is determined to fight the case to its logical conclusion, “This was the first step of the ladder where I failed. I will not keep quiet. I have discussed the case with my legal team and it is appealable. We will file an appeal to move the High Court. It is a conspicuously bizarre case, where the state prosecution agency and the prime investigation agency (VB) have betrayed the interests of the state. They ensured the state loses. Therefore, both the agencies should be prosecuted for perjury. We will take up the case in HC praying for this also. How come that the VB named him an accused and presented a challan, and then submitted a closure report subsequently? It is also a case of complicity between the two top political families of the state (Badals and Amarinder Singh).” He said he had put his bright political career at stake for unearthing the scam and taking on a mighty politician. “I was fighting with a “kath ki talwar” (wooden sword) against enormous resources with meagre resources at my disposal.The entire government machinery was being used in the case.”

“The fight has not ended. I am just satisfied that I did not compromise with the corrupt and stood my ground even at the cost of my career. I was denied party tickets due to my constant stand against corruption.” Singh was a Congress leader before he was expelled by Amarinder in April 2016. On March 31, 2016 he had alleged that Amarinder wanted him to sign an affidavit to withdraw the case from the court. The next day, Amarinder suspended him from Congress and subsequently sacked him. Amarinder, who was PPCC chief, then counter-alleged that Singh was seeking a ticket from Ghanaur, and when it was denied to him, started levelling all kinds of allegations.

Singh had stated he had refused to sign the affidavit stating it would have amounted to perjury and he, who had been honoured as the best parliamentarian and was a deputy speaker, could not undermine the dignity of the House.” The case came to light when Bir Devinder Singh, who was a Congress MLA then, had raised a question in the 12th Vidhan Sabha from 2002 to 2007, on February 22, 2006, alleging a scam of Rs 360 crore to help colonisers by exempting the acquistion of land out of a 188-acre scheme. The subcommittee of the Vidhan Sabha, constituted after his question, had handed the case to the VB. The VB, had in September 2008, during SAD-BJP regime, registered a case under sections 420 (cheating), 467/468 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

