Roof collapse at Amritsar gurdwara kills 2 women volunteering at langar, injures 9 others

Iron shuttering plates from the roof of an under-construction langar hall collapsed at Gurdwara Shaheed Ganj Baba Deep Singh Ji in Amritsar. (Representational image)

Two women were killed and nine others seriously injured when iron shuttering plates from the roof of an under-construction langar hall collapsed at Gurdwara Shaheed Ganj Baba Deep Singh Ji in Amritsar on Sunday.

The victims were among a group of women volunteering in the langar (community kitchen) when the iron framework of the roof gave way without warning, burying several of them under the debris.

Eyewitness Jagjit Singh said he heard a loud crash and found 8–9 women pinned under the fallen iron plates. With the help of the devotees, the injured women were rescued and taken to Shri Guru Ramdas Hospital and other hospitals in the city.