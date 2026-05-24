Roof collapse at Amritsar gurdwara kills 2 women volunteering at langar, injures 9 others

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Two women were killed and nine others seriously injured when iron shuttering plates from the roof of an under-construction langar hall collapsed at Gurdwara Shaheed Ganj Baba Deep Singh Ji in Amritsar on Sunday.
The victims were among a group of women volunteering in the langar (community kitchen) when the iron framework of the roof gave way without warning, burying several of them under the debris.
Eyewitness Jagjit Singh said he heard a loud crash and found 8–9 women pinned under the fallen iron plates. With the help of the devotees, the injured women were rescued and taken to Shri Guru Ramdas Hospital and other hospitals in the city.
One of the deceased has been identified as Rajrani, a resident of village Sathiala. The identity of the second victim is yet to be confirmed.
The injured women are Rajni (Sathiala), Seema (Batala), Daljit Kaur (Sundar Nagar, Ludhiana), Bawreet Kaur (Guru Amardas Avenue, Amritsar), Paramjit Kaur (Fatehgarh Churian), Baljit Kaur (Himmatpura, Moga), Manisha Dhawan (Main Bazaar, Firozpur), Raj Kaur (Rajatal, Amritsar), and Kashmir Kaur (Gulleh Pandori, Tarn Taran).
Superintendent of Police Amandeep Kaur, who visited Guru Ramdas Charitable Hospital, stated that all the injured were receiving treatment and that doctors were attending to everyone.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the roof collapse.
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