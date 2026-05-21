Blast at illegal firecracker unit run from Amritsar house kills woman; another critically injured

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A massive explosion ripped through an illegal firecracker factory operating out of a residential building in Amritsar on Thursday afternoon, triggering a major fire that engulfed the entire structure.
According to the police, two women residing there were trapped inside as the flames spread. Both, identified as Suman and Gurpreet, sustained severe burns. Suman later succumbed to her injuries, while Gurpreet remains in critical condition.
The blast’s impact was severe enough to cause structural damage, leaving deep cracks in the building’s roof and walls and shattering all its window panes. The tremors from the explosion were felt across the neighbourhood, shaking the walls of adjacent houses and prompting an immediate police response.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Surinderpal Singh stated that two fire tenders were deployed to the scene, bringing the blaze under control after a 30-minute operation. Only after the flames were doused could rescue teams extricate the two severely injured women.
Officers said that seven to eight people were inside the house when the explosion occurred; however, the others managed to flee the building in time and escape unharmed.
Preliminary investigations reveal that the first floor of the three-story house was being used to manufacture firecrackers illegally. A large cache of commercial explosives stored on the premises abruptly ignited, triggering the deadly blast.
Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishaljit Singh, who inspected the site, confirmed that the property located in the Angarh area belongs to one Ashok Kumar, who allegedly stockpiled the firecrackers and manufacturing materials inside his home.
The police have registered a case against Kumar and started an investigation into the illegal operation.
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