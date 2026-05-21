Blast at illegal firecracker unit run from Amritsar house kills woman; another critically injured

The tremors from the explosion were felt across the neighbourhood, shaking the walls of adjacent houses. (Representational image)

A massive explosion ripped through an illegal firecracker factory operating out of a residential building in Amritsar on Thursday afternoon, triggering a major fire that engulfed the entire structure.

According to the police, two women residing there were trapped inside as the flames spread. Both, identified as Suman and Gurpreet, sustained severe burns. Suman later succumbed to her injuries, while Gurpreet remains in critical condition.

The blast’s impact was severe enough to cause structural damage, leaving deep cracks in the building’s roof and walls and shattering all its window panes. The tremors from the explosion were felt across the neighbourhood, shaking the walls of adjacent houses and prompting an immediate police response.