‘Demoralising for medical fraternity’: Doctors’ body raises concern over FIR in bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman’s death case

The Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA), Punjab, has expressed concern over the Amritsar police lodging a First Information Report (FIR) against four senior doctors of a private hospital over alleged medical negligence in the death of bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman.

Dr Divyanshu Gupta, Honorary Secretary, PHANA, said the association was disturbed by the registration of the case, stating that such actions, without a proper understanding of medical complexities, are “ethically inappropriate and demoralising for the medical fraternity”. He asserted that no doctor intends harm to a patient and that “every medical procedure, from major surgeries to routine interventions, carries inherent risks, including rare but severe reactions such as anaphylactic shock”.