Amritsar: Cops bust drug racket being run from two Punjab jails

Amritsar police have busted a drug-smuggling racket that was being run from Amritsar and Faridkot central jails.

Police have arrested Harbhej Singh alias Jawanda (22), Sunil Masih (21), Lovepreet Singh alias Happy (26), Jugal Kishor (30), and Vishal, all natives of Amritsar for running heroin smuggling racket by executing instructions they were getting from jails.

Narinder Singh alias Nindi and Rajinder Singh alias Ganja, locked up in Faridkot and Amritsar jails, respectively, were operating the nexus. According to police, both, while sitting behind bars, had already received Rs 20 lakh as their share from drug money. Meanwhile, police have recovered Rs 7.80 lakh drug money and 1.5 kg heroin from the accused, besides seizing two pistols of .32 bore, and a car.

NDPS case against all accused has been registered at Makboolpura police station.