Amritsar civic body employees’ union head dies by suicide, blames in-laws in video

The president of an Amritsar Municipal Corporation employees’ union allegedly died by suicide early Saturday morning after posting a video on social media accusing his wife and in-laws of harassment. The police are looking into the allegations.

The police identified the deceased as Ashwini Kumar alias Ashu, a driver, and said that he was found dead at his residence on Chabal Road.

According to sources, Kumar and his wife, who married in 2016, were facing marital issues. The couple had been embroiled in disputes for about six months, during which the police intervened to mediate and resolve the conflict.

On Friday night, the couple allegedly argued, following which Kumar’s wife left for her parental home. Kumar allegedly died by suicide around 3.30 am.