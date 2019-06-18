Amritsar: Break in at gun house, 67 guns surrendered during polls stolen

A gun house was robbed in Jandiala Guru of Amritsar on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The strong room was breached and 68 pistols and revolvers were stolen, of which 67 belonged to people who had deposited these arms at the gun house during parliamentary elections on the orders of the Election Commission.

Nine new rifles up for sale at the gun house were not taken. Police say they suspect an insider was involved.

The burglars first made a hole in the weak walls of the strong room, police said. According to guidelines, strong rooms should be made of concrete and the office of the deputy commissioner and police are also responsible for ensuring that it is sturdy.

The burglars even took away the CCTV footage to avoid getting identified.

Police said the gun house owner, Satbir, only reported the burglary to police at 6 pm Sunday. The burglars even some of the arms lying on the ground.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Satbir said, “We only came to know after the burglary that our strong room was weak. Our constructor cheated us. We constructed the strong room five years ago. The walls were thin between the pillars and the burglars made a hole in it to enter.”

SSP Amritsar Rural Vikramjeet Dugal said, “The crime makes it very clear that it is the work of some insider and the burglars had all details about the gun house and strong room. They knew where were the arms were kept. We got the complaint quite late. We have been focusing on the possibility of insider involvement.”