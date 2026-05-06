Second blast in Punjab: Low-intensity explosion near Army camp in Amritsar

Police teams from Amritsar Rural and Urban units, along with Army personnel, quickly reached the spot and cordoned off the area, tightening security. (File Photo)

A late-night blast outside an Indian Army camp in Khalsa village of Amritsar, less than 20 km from the Pakistan border, triggered panic in the area late Tuesday, though no casualties have been reported so far.

The explosion was heard around 11 pm, prompting residents to rush out of their homes. Police teams from Amritsar Rural and Urban units, along with Army personnel, quickly reached the spot and cordoned off the area, tightening security.

Forensic teams, a bomb disposal squad and dog units have been deployed, and evidence collection is underway.

According to officials at the scene, the blast damaged tin sheds along the outer wall of the Army camp.