Amritsar: Bhullars organise rally to welcome Sidhu, say he is going to be Punjab’s new CM

Navjot Singh Sidhu didn't speak from the stage, instead stating that he will only address a rally etc after being officially appointed as the PPCC chief. (File photo)

Back in September 2015, during a “Captain Leao Punjab Bachao (Bring Captain and save Punjab)” rally at Amark village in Tarn Taran, Captain Amarinder Singh had declared Sukhpal Bhullar as the Congress’ party candidate from the Khemkaran seat for the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls elections.

The Captain’s declaration had taken everyone by surprise, more so the then Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratap Singh Bajwa. It was a bold move, which many interpreted as Captain Amarinder’s direct challenge to Bajwa, who at present is a Rajya Sabha MP. In the same rally, former Cabinet minister, Gurchet Bullar, father of Sukhpal Bhullar, had asked Captain Amarinder Singh to make some promises that he would deliver upon after ‘becoming the chief minister’ in 2017.

Gurchet wanted Captain Amarinder Singh to open opium and poppy husk vends across the state after he became the Chief Minister.

A little more than two months after the rally, Pratap Singh Bajwa was replaced as the Punjab Congress chief by Captain Amarinder Singh on November 27, 2015. Sukhpal Singh Bhullar was then the Tarn Taran district Congress Committee president and Gurchet was the Khemkaran assembly segment in-charge. Captain Amarinder didn’t forget his promise either. Sukhpal managed to bag the 2017 Congress ticket from Kemkaran for the Assembly polls and had won to become the MLA of the area.

Fast forward six years and the tables seem to have turned for now state Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

On Thursday, it was Gurchet Bhullar who organised the first rally to welcome newly appointed PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu at Mhemoodpura, even going on to predict from the stage of the rally that Sidhu will become the next Chief Minister of the state after the 2022 Assembly polls.

“We couldn’t pay back to those who committed atrocities on us. Just wait for six more months. Now we have the leader,” MLA Sukhpal Singh Bhullar said from the stage on Thursday in an apparent dig at Captain Amarinder Singh. Navjot Singh Sidhu was present on the dais as the chief guest of the event as Sukhpal spoke.

Sukhpal’s father Gurchet Singh Bhullar added, “There was disappointment among workers as the party’s tallest leader was not meeting his own party MLAs. But now we have got Navjot Singh Sidhu. Let me tell you Navjot Singh Sidhu ji, you will become our next Chief Minister.”

Navjot Singh Sidhu didn’t speak from the stage, instead stating that he will only address a rally etc after being officially appointed as the PPCC chief.

The Bhullar family, meanwhile, had managed to arrange a good crowd to welcome Sidhu at the rally, with the crowd often breaking into slogans to show solidarity with Sidhu.

Earlier in the day, Sidhu had also visited the house of newly-appointed working president Sukhwinder Singh Danny at his village in Bandala in Tarn Taran.