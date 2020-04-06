Amritsar: Amid allegations of poor facilities, treatment, 5 direct contacts of raagi shifted to pvt hospital

“Those patients have been insisting right from the beginning that they wanted to be shifted. They have been shifted at their request,” said Sujata Sharma, principal of the Government Medical College. (Rerpresentational image) “Those patients have been insisting right from the beginning that they wanted to be shifted. They have been shifted at their request,” said Sujata Sharma, principal of the Government Medical College. (Rerpresentational image)

A day after SAD chief Sukhbir Badal alleged in a tweet that the family members of raagi Nirmal Singh Khalsa, who passed away two days ago after testing positive for coronavirus, were not receiving proper treatment at Government Medical College, Amritsar, they were shifted to private hospital Fortis Sunday.

All five direct contacts of the raagi had themselves also alleged poor facilities and mistreatment at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital. A recording of Khalsa’s purported last call was released by the family, claiming that he was not give proper treatment.

“Those patients have been insisting right from the beginning that they wanted to be shifted. They have been shifted at their request,” said Sujata Sharma, principal of the Government Medical College.

Other patients have been also making similar allegations.

“My father is a COVID-19 patient. We can’t go to him. He called us to say that he wanted to go to the toilet but there was no attendant to support him. Hospital staff are avoiding touching the patients. Staff are afraid of getting infected. They have been staging dharnas to demand safety equipment. Only junior doctors have been sent into the COVID-19 ward. Senior doctors are not treating patients. The behaviour of doctors towards patients is also not good. We are also planning to shift our father to Fortis,” said a man whose father is also admitted in Guru Nanak Dev Hospital.

Sharma, however, said, “No other patient has asked to get shifted.” Rejecting the allegations, she said, “Everything has been provided to patients. We have been giving VIP treatment in the COVID-19 ward. All doctors have been visiting the ward by rotation. All staff have been provided protection. I am hearing these allegations for the first time.”

Asked about allegations of lack of coordination between the medical college and health authorities, she said, “Amritsar Medical college is an independent institute and we have been working accordingly.”

Another positive case in Amritsar

An resident of Amritsar’s Chatiwind locality tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. He was admitted in Fortis Hospital, where his samples were taken. Health department had no information about his age and travel history at the time of filing this report.

