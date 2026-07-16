Amritsar Airport dispatches India-UK CETA garment shipment to Birmingham

The first-ever export consignment of ready-made garments under the newly enacted India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) was successfully flagged off today from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar.

The special commercial shipment was dispatched directly to Birmingham, United Kingdom, aboard a scheduled Air India flight.

The landmark departure ceremony was attended by a cohort of senior officials, including Aditya Singh Chauhan (Deputy DGFT), Gaurav Gupta (Assistant Director), A K Sharma (Airport Director), Varun (CSO, Airport), Azad Singh (Station In-charge, Cargo, Amritsar) and Rishabh (Import-Export Executive, Amritsar Cargo).

According to PIB, the operationalisation of the India-UK CETA on July 15, 2026, ushers in a transformative era for cross-border commerce between the two nations.