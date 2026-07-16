Amritsar Airport dispatches India-UK CETA garment shipment to Birmingham

This initial shipment represents a massive validation of regional infrastructure and a boost for the local economy in Punjab.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
2 min readAmritsarJul 16, 2026 11:38 AM IST
First cargo shipment flagged off from Amritsar airport under India-UK FTA (Image Credit- ANI/X)First cargo shipment flagged off from Amritsar airport under India-UK FTA. (Photo: X/@ANI)
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The first-ever export consignment of ready-made garments under the newly enacted India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) was successfully flagged off today from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar.

The special commercial shipment was dispatched directly to Birmingham, United Kingdom, aboard a scheduled Air India flight.

The landmark departure ceremony was attended by a cohort of senior officials, including Aditya Singh Chauhan (Deputy DGFT), Gaurav Gupta (Assistant Director), A K Sharma (Airport Director), Varun (CSO, Airport), Azad Singh (Station In-charge, Cargo, Amritsar) and Rishabh (Import-Export Executive, Amritsar Cargo).

Also Read | ‘Economic links to get deeper’: PM Modi as India-UK FTA comes into effect

According to PIB, the operationalisation of the India-UK CETA on July 15, 2026, ushers in a transformative era for cross-border commerce between the two nations.

One of the provisions of the agreement is the tariff relief granted to Indian goods, ensuring that approximately 99 per cent of all Indian products will get comprehensive duty-free access to the British market. India’s labor-intensive textile and garment sector stands out as a primary beneficiary.

Before the enforcement of the CETA framework, steep import duties ranging anywhere from 4 per cent to 16 per cent were levied on Indian ready-made garments exported to the UK. Under the new guidelines, this tariff has been slashed to zero per cent. This agreement effectively lowers production premiums, a change projected to trigger a rapid surge in demand and dramatically expand the market share of Indian apparel across high-street and digital retail spaces in the United Kingdom.

This initial shipment represents a massive validation of regional infrastructure and a boost for the local economy in Punjab.

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By clearing and routing international cargo directly from the Amritsar Cargo Terminal via Air India, regional manufacturers and exporters no longer have to rely on congested logistics hubs in distant metropolitan cities like New Delhi or Mumbai. This logistical independence translates directly into monumental savings in transit time, fuel consumption, and overall supply chain expenses. Consequently, the inaugural flight to Birmingham establishes Amritsar as a vital international trade gateway, enabling local businesses to participate seamlessly in the global economy.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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