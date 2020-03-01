Amritsar: ‘Addict’ held for murdering ex-classmate, dumping body

Police claimed that the accused is a drug addict and had confessed to the murder. (Representational Image) Police claimed that the accused is a drug addict and had confessed to the murder. (Representational Image)

Amritsar police has booked a drug addict for kidnapping and killing his classmate from school.

The youth, aged 19, a resident of a village near Ajnala, had allegedly kidnapped his 18-year-old former classmate on Thursday. Her body was found near Loharika road of Amritsar on Saturday.

Police claimed that the accused is a drug addict and had confessed to the murder.

“The youth had offered the deceased a lift on Thursday as she was returning to Ajnala. Both knew each other from school as they were classmates. He picked up the deceased near Ranjit Avenue,” said a police officer.

He added, “On the way, he asked the victim to buy some snacks from a shop and, in the meantime, made a phone call from her phone to his parents that he had kidnapped the girl, demanded a ransom of Rs 20 lakh and then switched the phone off.”

“Her parents contacted police but the accused had killed the girl the same day she was abducted and threw her body on Loharika road. We have arrested the youth and he has confessed to the crime,” said the police officer.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.