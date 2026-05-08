Amritpal’s mother confronts Mann: ‘His NSA over, why aren’t you bringing him to Punjab?’

Amritpal, who was detained under the NSA in April 2023, had been lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail ever since. A day after his detention under the NSA ended on April 22, Amritpal was arrested in the 2023 Ajnala police station attack case. He continues to remain lodged in the Dibrugarh jail.

Jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh’s mother on Thursday asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann why her son was not being brought back to Punjab from Assam despite his detention under the National Security Act having ended.

Balwinder Kaur confronted the CM when he reached Rayya town in Amritsar as part of his Shukrana Yatra. As the convoy stopped for a brief period, Balwinder Kaur requested security personnel to let her approach the CM. After crossing several layers of security, she managed to reach close to the chief minister’s vehicle.

As she gestured towards Mann, the CM bent down to listen to her and held her hand.