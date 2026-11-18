A court in Amritsar on Tuesday granted custody parole of three hours to jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh to attend the cremation of his grandmother on November 21, paving way for the self-styled chief of Waris Punjab De to walk out of the prison for the first time in over three years.

The order came on a fresh plea filed by Amritpal seeking a three-day interim parole from November 21 to 23.

Earlier, on November 13, the court had granted Amritpal three-hour custody parole for November 14. The same day his team filed the fresh plea after authorities expressed their inability to make arrangements on such short notice to bring Amritpal, who is lodged in Dibrugarh Jail in Assam, to Punjab.

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Amritpal’s grandmother Charan Kaur (84) died on November 8, bu the family deferred the cremation so that the Khadoor Sahib MP could attend the last rites. Kaur’s mortal remains have been kept at the family’s native village of Jallupur Khera in Amritsar. The family has now scheduled the cremation on November 21, collection of ashes on November 22, and the ‘bhog’ on November 23.

In the court, Punjab government did not raise any objections to the new date, but submitted that “the State cannot be made to bear expenses of travelling and other security arrangements” and argued that keeping the applicant in the region for an extended period could disrupt public order. The State also opposed the applicant’s request to ensure his presence at the time of the collection of ashes and the ‘bhog’ ceremony.

It further submitted that it would not be in the State’s interest to keep the applicant in Amritsar for long as there are chances of disturbance of law and order. However, the State is well prepared to maintain law and order for a short period on a single day.

Disposing the plea, Additional Sessions Judge Parinder Singh directed the Punjab government to ensure Amritpal’s physical presence at Jallupur Khera in custody on November 21 from 12 noon to 3 pm at the applicant’s cost and subject to the conditions set in the November 13 order.

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“It is hereby made clear again that in case of breach of law and order, or happening or reasonable apprehension of untoward incident, the state would be at liberty to immediately remove the applicant/accused from the place of cremation and even out of state,” read the order.

The court noted that while Amritpal desired to participate in the last rites, the financial conditions settled by the duty officer could not be reopened at this stage. The court directed that the State must charge reasonable expenses without claiming an exorbitant amount that would render the relief useless.

The court further directed Punjab government to ensure that Amritpal attends the collection of ashes and ‘bhog’ ceremonies scheduled on November 22 and 23 through video conferencing.

The court made it clear that the applicant’s request to modify the condition of payment for the expenses incurred on his travel and security arrangements cannot be entertained at this stage, as this was duly considered by the court earlier.

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Even otherwise, the State cannot be burdened with expenses likely to be spent on making arrangements for the applicant to attend a family ceremony, it observed.

In the previous order, the court had imposed eight conditions for Amritpal to attend the cremation. Under the order, the “applicant will not visit anywhere else except his native house”, and “will not contact any prosecution witness connected with the criminal cases pending against him”. Further, he “will not address to the media or public gathering,” “will not interact with any print/social/electronic media,” and “will not meet or speak or communicate with any public person except his family members”. He is also barred from doing “any act or activity which can prejudice the law and order situation” and must “strictly abide by instructions issued by administrative authorities or police”.

Amritpal is currently lodged in a jail in the 2023 Ajnala police station attack case. He was arrested in Moga’s Rode village on April 23, 2023, following a manhunt of over a month. Punjab Police had launched the crackdown after the February 23, 2023, Ajnala incident in which Amritpal Singh and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, allegedly broke through barricades and barged into a police station on the outskirts of Amritsar city, and clashed with police for the release of his aides. He was initially detained under the National Security Act (NSA), which was revoked earlier this year.

Amritpal contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an independent and won the Khadoor Sahib seat. He was subsequently taken to Delhi to take oath as an MP, with authorities imposing restrictions on his movement and access to the media.