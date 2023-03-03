Days after SAD leader criticises him, acting Akal Takht Jathedar gives audience to Amritpal Singh

Facing criticism for using the bir of the Guru Granth Sahib allegedly as a shield during the Ajnala clash, Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh met acting Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in Amritsar on Friday.

Their closed-door meeting went on for around one and a half hours. After the meeting at the Akal Takht secretariat, Amritpal said, “My meeting with Akal Takht Jathedar shouldn’t be sensationalised. This meeting was about Panthic issues and Sikh youth. Such meetings on current affairs of Punjab should be held regularly.”

“The meeting was held in a very good environment. It was an informal meeting. No strategy was discussed. I had come to the Akal Takht many times in the past but we couldn’t meet then. Today he was available,” said Amritpal.

Amritpal also said the discussion was not about the committee formed by the Jathedar on whether the bir of the Guru Granth Sahib should be used in protests or not.

Giani Harpreet Singh has not issued any statement on his meeting with Amritpal, which was held on the day when he was busy with a meeting of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) members, called to discuss the issue of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC).

The meeting came days after Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) Delhi president Paramjit Singh Sarna openly targeted the acting Jathedar. The SAD(B) controls the SGPC, which is the authority appointing the Akal Takht Jathedar.

On the day of the Ajnala clash, when SAD(B) president Sukhbir Singh Badal came down heavily on Amritpal for “using the bir as a shield”, the acting Jathedar wrote a Facebook post that was deemed soft on the radical leader.

Though he didn’t name Amritpal, the acting Jathedar wrote, “If someone leads a struggle against oppression or the violation of human rights or Sikh rights, he or she should be extended support directly or indirectly. The blessing of the Guru Granth Sahib is also required here. As long as there is Khadsha of any effect on the respect of the Guru Granth Sahib, we must consider it and take inspiration from history.”

Sources said that his meeting with Jathedar had given a boost to Amritpal, who has been facing opposition from many Sikh bodies and leaders since the Ajnala clash.

The acting Jathedar had given an indirect statement against Amritpal when the latter was caught in a tussle with Christian missionaries. Amritpal had responded to it.

SAD(B) not happy with Jathedar

On February 27, SAD(B)’s Paramjit Singh Sarna openly criticised the acting Jathedar for not summoning HSGMC ad hoc president Mahant Karamjit Singh, who is at the forefront of efforts to take possession of eight gurdwaras from the SGPC in Haryana.

Sarna went on to say that if Giani Harpreet Singh was capable, he must not be an acting Akal Takht Jathedar after all these years.

Giani Harpreet Singh is charge of Jathedar Takht Damdma Sahib Talwandi Sabo as well. He was given acting charge of the Akal Takht Jathedar after the resignation of Gurbachan Singh in 2018. Giani Harpreet Singh managed to win the confidence of large sections of Sikhs after becoming acting Jathedar. The SGPC, however, has not made him the permanent Akal Takht Jathedar. He is looking after the administration of both Takhts.

Sarna alleged that the Akal Takht Jathedar had not given him an appointment because of his complaint against Karamjit Singh. He said the acting Jathedar should have taken suo motu action against Karamjit instead of waiting for the complaint.