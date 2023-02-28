Mercedes in which Amritpal moves owned by aide, being used in ‘Guru ki sewa’

Amid viral claims that a swanky Mercedes SUV, in which Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh is seen moving around, belongs to a businessman who is close to a BJP MP, it has now come to fore that the vehicle changed hands multiple times before it reached the self-styled Sikh preacher.

Social media is abuzz with claims that the SUV, carrying a Haryana registration number, is registered in the name of a man named Premnath Mehani, a resident of Chhatarpur, New Delhi. The claims were made after Amritpal was seen moving in the white-coloured SUV that has an open roof. On February 24, he had managed to reach Ajnala in the same car when his supporters had stormed the police complex demanding that the preacher’s aide, arrested in a kidnapping case, be freed.

The Indian Express has now learnt the social media claims on the said vehicle’s ownership is mostly wrong.

The said vehicle was sold by Premnath Mehani in September 2022 at Mercedes Benz through T&T Motors Dealership, Mathura Road (GA-2, B-1 Extension, Mohan Co-operative Industrial Estate, New Delhi). The vehicle was subsequently sold by the dealership to a man named Amit Verma, a resident of Greater Kailash, Delhi who runs a used car sale-purchase business in the name of Gaurav Carfin Pvt. Ltd in Greater-Kailash-2, New Delhi. Sources disclosed that he parked the vehicle at his office and further sold it to Ravel Singh, son of Sulkhan Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, Punjab on January 5, 2023.

A No-Objection-Certificate for transfer of ownership of vehicle was also issued on January 18, 2023 by the Transport Department, Gurgaon.

Talking to The Indian Express, on phone, Ravel Singh said, “I purchased the used car from a dealer in New Delhi for about Rs 60 lakh over which I paid road tax of Rs 5-6 lakh to Punjab government. I had purchased this vehicle on behalf of my brother Randhir Singh, who has been living in New Jersey, USA for the last 22 years. Next month, he is coming to Punjab for a wedding in our family. He required a vehicle, so I thought I should get a big car. Since, there was still time in his arrival, I have given the vehicle in Guru ki sewa. Yes, Amritpal is using it these days. So what? When there were horses, people used to give horses in the Sewa of our Gurus. These days, it is vehicles. Thus, I gave this vehicle for the Sewa”.

Ravel Singh says he is an agriculturist.