Suo motu action: Amritpal’s aide booked for uploading photos with gun

The Moga police, taking suo motu cognisance, has booked a close aide of Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh uploading photographs holding guns on his social media account, despite allegedly not holding any arms license.

The Facebook page of Bhagwant Singh of Bajeke village has several photographs where he is seen holding guns. An FIR has been registered against him under Sections 29, 30 of Arms Act and 188 of IPC at Dharamkot police station.

The FIR mentions that Bhagwant does not own any arms license, and is misleading the youth by flaunting guns on social media. Police said Bhagwant uploaded a photo holding a weapon on Tuesday too.

While Bhagwant could not be contacted as his phone came switched off, Moga SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said that he has been booked after checking arms license records. “No arm license was issued in his name as per records. He is posing with weapons and then uploading pictures on Facebook from his account so he has been booked,” said SSP.

On Monday, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, sharing a photograph of Amritpal and one more person holding guns, said that he welcomes and appreciate the Sikh preacher’s efforts towards baptising youth and bringing them close to the Sikhi, “but for Gurus’ sake don’t promote weapons which will eventually lead to violence”.

We welcome & appreciate baptising youth & bringing them close to Sikhi, but for Gurus’ sake don’t promote weapons which will eventually lead to violence.

We have already paid heavy price. Those horrible memories are still haunting us. Please don’t push Punjab again into dark era. pic.twitter.com/JUFSL76Lq7 — Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) November 21, 2022

Warring last week had targeted Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government over alleged public display of weapons by Amritpal’s followers at Rode, the ancestral village of Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, where the Sikh preacher had attended a religious programme. Warring had said that AAP government’s ban on display of weapons was being openly flouted and defied with administration failing to take any action against the culprits.