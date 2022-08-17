Amrit Sarovar Mission: Purohit throws open pond in Kaimbwala village

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit inaugurated Chandigarh’s first Amrit Sarovar at Kaimbwala village Tuesday as part of the ‘Amrit Sarovar Mission’ aimed at the conservation of water. Chandigarh Mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon, who was also at the event, said that the pond will help in raising the groundwater level and avoid flooding in areas.

Purohit hoisted the Tricolour before the inauguration and performed a ritualistic prayer.

Sarbjit Kaur said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the water conservation mission which aims to develop and rejuvenate 75 water bodies in each district of the country.

The mayor said that the lake will not only help protect the environment and conserve water but will also be an attraction for locals and tourists. Sitting arrangements along with lighting have also been made available there.

Chandigarh civic body Commissioner Anindita Mitra said that the lake at Kaimbwala will be approximately one acre and have a water holding capacity 10,000 cubic metres.

She said that the civic body has started the work of rejuvenation of three other ponds under the ‘Amrit Sarovar Mission’. She said that a recharge mechanism developed for each sarovar will help maintain water to a certain level. These sarovars will help in raising the groundwater level and also avoid flooding in the villages, she added.