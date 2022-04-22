Amrinder Singh Raja Warring takes charge as Punjab Congress chief

Congress MLA from Gidderbaha Amrinder Singh Raja Warring Friday formally took over as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief at Congress Bhawan in a ceremony which was attended by all prominent faces of the party in the state.

His predecessor Navjot Singh Sidhu also reached the Congress Bhawan, congratulated Warring but did not go to the dais where the senior leadership of the party, including MPs, sitting and ex-MLAs and other senior leaders were in attendance. After a brief stay, Sidhu left after meeting Warring. However, Sidhu’s predecessor Sunil Jakhar was conspicuous by his absence.

Speaking on the occasion, 44-year-old Warring said, “We have to follow three Ds — discipline, dedication and dialogue — to take the party forward and lay the foundation of a unique Congress.”

Talking about the importance of dialogue, Warring said that there is a need to take everyone along and listen to their views. “If Raja Warring has become the PPCC president and he does not hold dialogues with anyone and frames policies without consulting anyone, then Congress cannot succeed,” Warring said, pointing out that the views of every Congress worker is important.

He said, “Congress is not a political outfit…Congress is a thought, Congress is an ideology and thought and ideology can never cease to exist.”

Among those who attended the ceremony were Congress Legislature Party (CLP) chief Partap Singh Bajwa, deputy CLP leader Raj Kumar Chabbewal, MPs Manish Tewari and Jasbir Singh, All India Congress Committee Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary, former PPCC president Shamsher Singh Dullo, former ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Sukhbinder Sarkaria, Raj Kumar Verka and a number of sitting and ex-MLAs of the party.