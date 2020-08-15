Among positive patients in Chandigarh, 55% males, 45% females: Analysis

91 new cases were reported in Chandigarh on Thursday. (File photo)

THE number of Covid-19 cases is on a steady rise in the UT, with the last few days seeing close to an average of 80 cases a day — 91 new cases were reported on Thursday. Besides earmarking new Covid Care Centres (CCC) to meet the rising demand for beds, the UT Administration has decided to appoint 30 volunteers, psychologists and psychiatrists to provide psychological relief and guidance to the patients.

A senior doctor at GMSH-16 maintains as many as 90 per cent of the cases are mild, with only those needing ventilator support being admitted to PGI, and those requiring oxygen being taken care of in GMCH-32, GMSCH-16 and Sector 48 hospital.

As for testing, according to a senior official, more than 5,000 rapid antigen testing kits have been purchased from the Government of Haryana (Bio-Sensor, ICMR Approved and validated) and more are likely to follow soon, to enable mass screening, as well as test patients who come to the flu clinics and to the hospitals for any procedure or before being admitted. “This has 95 per cent specificity. The results are with us in about 20 minutes, though the gold testing standard is RT-PCR. On average we are testing more than 400 patients a day alone in this hospital, with camps for testing also being organised and all patients who come to the flu clinics being tested,” says a senior doctor of GMSH-16.

Containment zones and Bapu Dham remain in focus, with testing to increase here. “We keep repeating the essential safety measures of wearing a mask, washing hands, maintaining social distancing, living in well-ventilated places, and keeping oneself hydrated. Those above 60 must take extra precautions and avoid stepping out. Sleeping in the prone position will also help the breathing process,” the doctor adds.

The testing rate (per million) in the UT is 17,388, with the case fatality rate being 1.65 per cent, the test positivity rate at 8.26 per cent and the doubling rate is now approximately 20 days, with the recovery rate at 59.67 per cent.

The gender distribution of Covid-19 positive cases in Chandigarh is 45 per cent females and 55 per cent males, with Bapu Dham Colony, Dhanas, Mani Majra, Mauli Jagran and Ram Darbar showing the maximum number of positive cases.

As per a statistical analysis of the age distribution of Covid-19 positive cases in Chandigarh, the age group of 20 to 30 has the highest number of cases, followed closely by those between 30 and 40 years and the lowest cases being in those above 70 years of age. Taking fewer precautions, being more social, stepping out in public and crowded places, say doctors, are the major causes of more positive cases among the young.

As for antibody testing for diagnosis purposes, it has so far not been allowed by the ICMR.

