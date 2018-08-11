Among key organisers of pro-Khalistan event is man on ‘wanted’ list in Punjab

Hardeep Singh Nijjar. (Interpol website/File) Hardeep Singh Nijjar. (Interpol website/File)

An alleged ISI-backed Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar (41), currently a resident of Vancouver in Canada, who is wanted in three terror cases in Punjab and whose extradition India has already sought, is among the organisers of Sikhs for Justice’s pro-Khalistani secessionist “Referendum 2020”.

Nijjar’s name also figured in the list of nine alleged Khalistani operatives that Punjab CM Amarinder Singh handed over to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his February visit here. With the Punjab government watching the August 12 scheduled London Declaration of “Referendum 2020”, Nijjar’s activities vis-a-vis referendum and his links with ISI are once again under scanner.

Photos of him putting up banners and video clips of his speeches are being circulated on the social media. In May 2016, India had shared a report on Nijjar’s anti-India activities with Canadian government.

After the Pathankot airbase terror attack on January 2, 2016, the state’s intelligence agencies had claimed Nijjar was planning to arrange weapons from Pakistan but was unable to do so.

Nijjar is facing a criminal case for a bomb explosion near Satya Narayan Mandir on April 21, 2010. In another case, registered on February 13, 2015, he was booked for his involvement in the assassination of Hindu leaders. In yet another case, registered on May 24, 2016, Nijjar was booked for allegedly training and funding another alleged operative Mandeep Dhaliwal for hatching conspiracy of killing Hindu leaders.

Look-Out Notice and Red Corner notices at different airports have already been issued against Nijjar by the Punjab Police.

