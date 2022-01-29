Among Covid fatalities in Haryana, number of vaccinated 5 times that of non-jabbed

Over 155 people have died due to Covid-19 in Haryana since January 1 this year taking the toll in the state, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 10,237 till January 27. This year’s figure converts to nearly six deaths every day.

The initial analysis conducted by the state health department, has revealed that out of the fatalities this year, the death rate of vaccinated patients is five times that of the non-vaccinated.

State health department officials say that people should not take the ongoing spread of Omicron variant lightly and must strictly continue to follow the SOPs issued for prevention of Covid-19.

Out of the 155 patients who died due to Covid-19 this year, 131 had multiple comorbidities. At least seven patients were non-vaccinated, while 34 were vaccinated. The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme officials, under state’s health department, are still investigating the status of vaccination of the other 114 deaths that have taken place so far this year.

The overall fatality rate due to Covid-19 in Haryana as on January 27 was 1.10 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate in the state has started to witness a dip, the comparison of earlier first and second waves revealed that it was still below the peak that it hit during the second wave. While the highest daily positivity rate (during first wave) was recorded at 16.36 per cent on November 16, 2020; it touched 30.51 per cent (during second wave) on May 5, 2021. The daily positivity rate on January 27 this year was 17.87 per cent.

The highest number of positive cases detected in a single day (during first wave) was 3,104 on November 20, 2022; while it touched 15,786 on May 4, 2021 during the second wave. On January 27, 2022, the total number of daily detected positive cases were 5,770.

In the ongoing wave of fresh infections over the last one week, Gurgaon remains the worst affected with 17,389 cases, followed by 6,618 in Faridabad, 3,421 in Panchkula, 3,219 in Sonipat, 2,693 in Ambala and 2,414 in Hisar.

In terms of average-daily positivity rate, Sonipat has topped with 30.18 per cent, Panchkula with 28.29 per cent, Nuh (26.01 per cent), Hisar (25.54 per cent), Panipat (25.47 per cent), Gurgaon (24.97 per cent), Kurukshetra (22.37 per cent) and Faridabad (22.14 per cent). Remaining districts of Haryana have reported average-daily positivity rate below 20 per cent, each.

In terms of cumulative positivity rate, comparing the first two waves with the ongoing one, it was 6.85 per cent during first wave’s peak (November 20, 2020); shot up to to 7.17 per cent during second wave’s peak (May 4, 2021) and was recorded at 5.92 per cent on January 26, 2022.

Similarly, the cumulative mortality rate was 1.01 per cent during the peak of first wave, 0.88 per cent during peak of second wave that was recorded at 1.10 per cent on January 26, 2022.