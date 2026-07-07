‘Survived training, lost to unsafe road’: Sister of commando killed in Himachal

Amit Singh Rana was awarded the prestigious Shaurya Chakra in 2019 for displaying exceptional courage during counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

More than a month after 32-year-old Shaurya Chakra awardee and elite Marine Commando (MARCOS) Amit Singh Rana was killed in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh, his family on Tuesday urged the government to strengthen road safety measures on all vulnerable hilly roads across the state.

Amit died after his car reportedly skidded off the Khundian-Lagdu Road in the Jawalamukhi area of Kangra district on June 2 and plunged nearly 500 feet into a gorge.

“A soldier who survived the toughest military training and dangerous operations should not lose his life because of an unsafe road,” his elder sister, Pankaj, said in an email to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Secretary Kamlesh Kumar Pant and Public Works Department officials, adding that if proper crash barriers and road safety measures had been in place, her brother’s life may have been saved.