‘Survived training, lost to unsafe road’: Sister of commando killed in Himachal

Elite Marine Commando Amit Singh Rana’s sister has urged the Himachal Pradesh government to strengthen road safety measures on all vulnerable hilly roads across the state.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaJul 7, 2026 11:43 AM IST
Amit Singh Rana Himachal commandoAmit Singh Rana was awarded the prestigious Shaurya Chakra in 2019 for displaying exceptional courage during counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir.
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More than a month after 32-year-old Shaurya Chakra awardee and elite Marine Commando (MARCOS) Amit Singh Rana was killed in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh, his family on Tuesday urged the government to strengthen road safety measures on all vulnerable hilly roads across the state.

Amit died after his car reportedly skidded off the Khundian-Lagdu Road in the Jawalamukhi area of Kangra district on June 2 and plunged nearly 500 feet into a gorge.

“A soldier who survived the toughest military training and dangerous operations should not lose his life because of an unsafe road,” his elder sister, Pankaj, said in an email to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Secretary Kamlesh Kumar Pant and Public Works Department officials, adding that if proper crash barriers and road safety measures had been in place, her brother’s life may have been saved.

Talking to The Indian Express, Pankaj said, “I urged the Himachal CM and others to look into this grave matter. The condition of roads, especially of link roads and in rural areas, is not up to the mark. The Khundian-Lagdu Road is one such road. We are not blaming anyone, but we lost a young soldier and a family member. We don’t want this to happen to anyone else.”

Also Read | Shaurya Chakra awardee MARCOS commando killed in Kangra road accident

Amit was the only son of retired Armyman Kewal Singh Rana. He is survived by his parents, wife, three-year-old son, and two sisters.

In her letter, Pankaj wrote that while her brother had completed one of the world’s toughest military training programmes and survived dangerous counter-terrorism operations, it was heartbreaking that he lost his life on an unsafe road.

No other vehicle on road at the time: Initial probe

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said the Khundian-Lagdu Road is an internal village link road and assured that the administration would address the family’s concerns.

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Meanwhile, a police officer at Khundian police station said a First Information Report (FIR) was registered in connection with the accident. “The exact cause is yet to be ascertained. Prima facie, there was no other vehicle on the road when the accident took place. The FIR was registered against the car driver, Amit Singh Rana. The stretch where the accident occurred was relatively plain, and the investigation is continuing,” the officer said.

Rana was awarded the prestigious Shaurya Chakra for displaying exceptional courage during counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir. As part of Operation Rakshak in 2018, he participated in several high-risk missions against terrorist hideouts in difficult terrain, earning one of the country’s highest peacetime gallantry awards for his bravery and professional excellence.

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Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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