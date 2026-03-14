Amit Shah vows anti-conversion law and drug-free Punjab, says BJP will go solo for 2027 polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah targeted Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, saying Punjab doesn’t need a chief minister who makes people laugh, but one who governs.

Written by: Divya Goyal
2 min readMogaMar 14, 2026 03:39 PM IST
BJP in PunjabTargeting Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Shah said that Punjab doesn’t need a chief minister who makes people laugh, but one who governs. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)
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Marking the beginning of the BJP’s poll campaign for the Punjab Assembly elections 2027, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a huge “badlaav (change) rally” in Moga on Saturday and announced that the party will contest solo “to form its own government” in the state.

Ending all speculation on any pre- poll alliance with its former ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for 2027, Shah, without naming any party, said, “Earlier, whenever we contested in Punjab, we came here as chhota bhai (younger brother). But today, let me clarify that we will contest in Punjab to form our own government in 2027.”

BJP in punjab Express photo by Gurmeet Singh

Announcing two major promises if the BJP comes to power in 2027 in Punjab, Shah announced that they will “end drugs in the state within 2 years of forming the government” and will bring “an anti-conversion law in Punjab” to stop forceful religious conversions.

“The first Bill that the BJP government will bring in Punjab will be an anti-conversion law. Within two years of coming to power, the BJP will end drugs from Punjab. These are my two promises to the people of Punjab,” Shah said, addressing the rally in Moga’s Killi Chahlan.

Targeting Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Shah said that Punjab doesn’t need a chief minister who makes people laugh, but one who governs. “Seeing the current law and order situation in Punjab, it doesn’t seem there is any government here,” he said.

Divya Goyal
Divya Goyal
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Divya Goyal is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Ludhiana (Punjab). She is widely recognized for her human-interest storytelling and in-depth investigative reporting on social and political issues in the region. Professional Profile Experience: With over 13 years in journalism, she joined The Indian Express in 2012. She previously worked with Hindustan Times. Education: A gold medalist in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Core Beats: She covers a diverse range of subjects, including gender issues, education, the Sikh diaspora, heritage, and the legacy of the Partition. She has also reported on minority communities in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Awards and Recognition Divya has earned significant acclaim for her sensitivity toward gender and social disparities: Laadli Media Award (2020): For her investigative report "Punjab: The Invisible Drug Addicts," which exposed the gender disparity in treating women addicts. Laadli Media Award (2023): For a ground report on the struggles of two girls who had to ride a boat to reach their school in a border village of Punjab. Signature Style Divya is known for "humanizing the news." Rather than just reporting on policy, she often focuses on the individuals affected by it—such as students dealing with exam stress, farmers struggling with diversification, or families impacted by crime. Her work often bridges the gap between West (Pakistan) and East (India) Punjab, exploring shared heritage and common struggles. X (Twitter): @DivyaGoyal_ ... Read More

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