Amit Shah vows anti-conversion law and drug-free Punjab, says BJP will go solo for 2027 polls

Targeting Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Shah said that Punjab doesn’t need a chief minister who makes people laugh, but one who governs. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Marking the beginning of the BJP’s poll campaign for the Punjab Assembly elections 2027, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a huge “badlaav (change) rally” in Moga on Saturday and announced that the party will contest solo “to form its own government” in the state.

Ending all speculation on any pre- poll alliance with its former ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for 2027, Shah, without naming any party, said, “Earlier, whenever we contested in Punjab, we came here as chhota bhai (younger brother). But today, let me clarify that we will contest in Punjab to form our own government in 2027.”

Express photo by Gurmeet Singh Express photo by Gurmeet Singh

Announcing two major promises if the BJP comes to power in 2027 in Punjab, Shah announced that they will “end drugs in the state within 2 years of forming the government” and will bring “an anti-conversion law in Punjab” to stop forceful religious conversions.