Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Amit Shah to lay foundation stones of four projects worth Rs 6,629 cr in Faridabad today

The projects include laying the foundation stone of Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor project costing Rs 5,618 crore, the inauguration of the Rail Coach Refurbishment Factory in Sonipat worth Rs 590 crore, the country's first longest elevated railway track built in Rohtak at Rs 315.40 crore.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various projects worth Rs 6,629 crore from Parade Ground Sector-12, Faridabad on Thursday.

The projects include laying the foundation stone of Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor project costing Rs 5,618 crore, the inauguration of the Rail Coach Refurbishment Factory in Sonipat worth Rs 590 crore, the country’s first longest elevated railway track built in Rohtak at Rs 315.40 crore. Shah will also inaugurate the Haryana Police Residence Complex, Bhondsi worth Rs 106 crore. A state government spokesperson said, “The district administration has completed its preparations for Shah’s visit. Security has been tightened in the adjoining districts and heavy vehicles will be prohibited from entering Faridabad on October 27 and 28.”

Meanwhile, CM Manohar Lal Khattar Wednesday inaugurated an Overseas Placement Cell to assist youth seeking employment opportunities abroad.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 07:24:28 am
